CLEARWATER — The Steep Canyon Rangers will play some bluegrass Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Grammy Award-winning chart-toppers from Asheville, North Carolina are as danceable as the most progressive, party-oriented string band, and equally comfortable translating their songs for accompaniment by a full symphony. The sextet has released an incredible six No. 1 albums and collaborated with the likes of Paul McCartney, the Dixie Chicks, and comedian/banjoist Steve Martin. They’ve spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, implementing elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something completely original, making them one of the most influential bands pickin’ and strummin’ on the road today.
Last year saw the release of the band’s unexpected cross-genre collaboration as they teamed up with Philadelphia soul legends Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony for “Be Still Moses.” With a refreshingly unconventional lineup, the track was praised for its “sublime harmonies and soulful ad-libs” by Rolling Stone, featuring an effortless blend of SCR vocalist Woody Platt's bluegrass-flavored baritone with the lush string arrangements of the Asheville Symphony and the vocal harmonies of Boyz II Men.
Now, Steep Canyon Rangers and the Asheville Symphony are expanding the collaboration with an 11-song album of the same name. “Be Still Moses” will arrive March 6 on Yep Roc Records. Featuring reworks of hits and rarities from Steep Canyon Rangers’ illustrious career, the collaborators share a fresh take on “Radio,” the IBMA Song of The Year-nominated title track from the band’s 2015 No. 1 bluegrass album.
Ultimately a celebration of Asheville’s thriving and diverse musical community, the roots of “Be Still Moses” stem back half a decade to a conversation between Asheville-based music producer Michael Selverne, Jessica Tomasin of Echo Mountain recording studio, and David Whitehill, the executive director of the Asheville Symphony. The trio had an idea to break down the barrier between the orchestra and Asheville’s world-class roots music scene, bringing the musicians together for one-of-a-kind collaborations while forging even closer bonds within the city’s tight-knit artistic community. The successful experiment reaches its natural next step as the symphony pairs with perhaps Asheville’s best-known musical exports for a full-length album. With Selverne producing, the collaborators reimagine work throughout the duration of SCR’s career — from 2007’s “Call the Captain” through 2018’s “Let Me Out of This Town.” To support the album release, Steep Canyon Rangers will tour throughout 2020, including the March 1 concert at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater.
“It was such a cool yet unusual experience to work as a band on a collection of songs we’ve recorded over the years and have performed live hundreds of times, by adding the Asheville Symphony and producer Michael Selverne,” said Steep Canyon Rangers’ Woody Platt in a press release from Shore Fire Media. “This brought the songs to a new place with an entirely new life and sound. We also recorded with the band in a truly live setting to capture the energy of the performance.”
Selverne added, “In 2015, I met David Whitehill, ED of the Asheville Symphony, who wanted to integrate the symphony with the larger Asheville music community by creating recording project for the symphony involving local musicians outside the classical community. We approached Woody at Mountain Song Festival that year and he and the guys were onboard and eager. Woody and I spent a lot of time going back and forth about arrangements, arrangers and repertoire. The ease with which the Rangers deliver their music is deceptive because the guys are deeply talented and uniquely so. Messing with that is a daunting task but I still believed that the band could speak differently and still retain their character.”