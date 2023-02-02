TAMPA — Jarekus Singleton will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Jarekus Singleton is a blues musical trailblazer, melding hip-hop wordplay, rock energy and R&B grooves with contemporary and traditional blues, turning audiences of all ages into devoted fans. With his untamed guitar licks and strong, soulful voice effortlessly moving from ferocious and funky to slow and steamy to smoking hot, Singleton is a fresh, electrifying bluesman.
He has been tearing up clubs and festivals across the South and performed twice at the renowned Chicago Blues Festival. Singleton has been featured at South Carolina’s Lowcountry Blues Festival and Festival of Discovery, as well as many other festivals in the South and clubs throughout Mississippi. With the addition of high-visibility performances — including Springing The Blues Festival, Biscuits & Blues in San Francisco, the North Atlantic Blues Festival, the Pennsylvania Blues Festival, the Cincinnati Blues Festival and the Tremblant International Blues Festival — Singleton is on the cusp of international stardom.
Born into a family of church musicians and vocalists in Clinton, Mississippi, Singleton was immersed in gospel music as a child. Singleton began playing bass guitar at age 9 in his grandfather’s church band. He later switched to lead guitar and began to sharpen his instrumental and vocal skills.
In his late teens, Singleton pursued a career in basketball, becoming a top-seeded national player in college until an injury took him back to his music full time. For a short period he performed as a rap artist, writing his own lyrics. Before long though, he began combining his rap wordsmithing with the music of his Mississippi heritage, creating an updated take on the blues.
In 2009, he formed the Jarekus Singleton Blues Band, quickly building a reputation as a gifted musician and performer. Singleton self-released his first CD, “Heartfelt,” in 2011 and was named a “star on the rise” by Blues & Rhythm magazine in the U.K. Guitar Center named him the 2011 King of the Blues in Mississippi. He received the Jackson Music Award for 2012 Blues Artist of the Year and for 2013 Local Entertainer of the Year. Jackson Free Press named him the 2013 Best Local Blues Artist.
In 2013, Singleton released “Refuse to Lose” on Alligator Records. His most recent album, “The Bridge, Part 1,” was released in 2018 through Reakdogmusic.
“Blues is honest music," Singleton said. "I love the blues tradition and have always been inspired by the masters. But I want to create something for today's audience that is as original and new as those blues masters were when they first started making records. I want to create blues for the 21st century."