Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Jake-ann Jones to host talk series
LARGO — Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Jake-ann Jones will debut afroQuantum Experiences: ArtMaker Talks on Tuesday, June 21, 7 to 8 p.m.,
The first talk will feature two guests, including Celeste Davis, executive director for Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts, and Dr. Nashid Madyun, executive director at Florida Humanities. These conversations will be streamed live on Facebook on the third Tuesday of each month. Viewers are encouraged to join Jones as she talks one-on-one with leading artists, thinkers, critics, and creators about arts and artists in the Black and Brown community and in society.
Jones is a playwright, journalist, visual artist, poet and social justice activist, whose credits include the play “Portrait of the Artist as Soul Man” for Penumbra Theatre, co-writing the Urban World Film Festival’s grand prize-winning screenplay, “Spook City,” and authoring the recent book “Sometimes Farmgirls Become Revolutionaries: Notes on Black Power, Politics, Depression and the FBI.” She describes the project as “reimagining Black art, social issues, and politics in Pinellas' space-time-continuum.”
Jones and her guests will delve into the power of art to uncover truths and drive change. The series will explore what it takes to be an artist, the role of the artist in building community, the importance of the artist in recovering and creating new stories, and why artists are important to the future of our world.
“I am thrilled that we are able to partner with Jake-Ann on producing afroQuantum Experiences: ArtMaker Talks,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “If you are familiar with her work, she is an amazing thinker, artist, community advocate, journalist, playwright. Her way of seeing and delving deep, her joyous and passionate insistence that we pay attention, that we understand, become aware and explore the possibilities and opportunities for growth and change, is powerful, important, and well-needed at this time.”
In March, Jones received the Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Grant in part with the Professional Artist Grant. The Artist Laureate is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being a model partner and collaborator, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization's mission over the course of the grant period, and will receive an additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant.
The grants are an important part of the work Creative Pinellas does to expand and promote Pinellas County as an arts and cultural destination. They are designed to recognize, fortify and help sustain the professional artists who live and work in Pinellas County, to build awareness of the vibrant arts community regionally, nationally and internationally and to create business and sales opportunities by connecting visitors and potential visitors with area artists.
Grant recipients blog weekly, participate in artist conversations and workshops, write in Creative Pinellas’ online magazine, and are invited to show work at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual, and the Arts Annual BTW program that places work in area hotels.
Future afroQuantum Experiences: ArtMaker Talks will be presented on third Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Scheduled presentations will take place June 21, July 19, Aug 16, Sep 20, Oct 18, Nov 15, and Dec 20.
For details on the series, visit creativepinellas.org/event/afroquantum-experiences-artmaker-talks. For more on Jones, visit creativepinellas.org/artist/jake-ann-jones. For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.
LAB Theater to stage ‘It Started with a Kiss’
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present “It Started with a Kiss,” running July 7-24, at LAB Theater Project, 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa.
Live performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Performances will also be available on demand July 21 through Aug. 4. Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site. Tickets are $28 and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com. For information, call 813-586-4272 or email information@labtheaterproject.com.
“It Started with a Kiss” is a new play by Tampa’s own Mike Deeson and James Rayfield. This timeless work explores the deepening of young love and the forces that conspire against it, through the clarity and expressiveness of country music.
Mike Deeson (lyrics and music), the 12-time Emmy-winning investigative reporter with WTSP Channel 10, has written close to 1,000 songs and spent 15 years as regional coordinator for the Nashville Songwriter’s International. James Rayfield (book) is a long-time Tampa Bay playwright, director and theater teacher.
The production will be directed by LAB’s founding producer Owen Robertson with Miles Randolph serving as musical director. The cast features local actors Kristy Pike and Lance Felton. The set and lighting design are by Owen Robertson, with set dressing by Beth Tepe-Robertson and costumes by Lara Jackson.
“When I first read the script for ‘It Started with A Kiss,’ I thought this was a nice little musical,” Robertson said. “A simple love story that fits very well in the country motif. Then, meeting with James and Mike, listening to the demo tracks of the music, I heard a beautiful story, one that I connected with. A story about first love, love rushed together, immature love, real love and marriage, growing up, and growing into true love. The journey that James and Mike take us on is one worth going on.”
In “It Started with a Kiss,” Ruth Ann and Earl are young and in love and decide to join their lives in marriage. But this is a story that rides on the melodies of country music so, of course, nothing is smooth sailing for them. Instead, they face the gales of starting a family, struggling with jobs, and the pull of other distractions. Ruth Ann gives all she can to raising a child and being a wife, but Earl is trapped in a thankless job, and has a roving eye that finds the women who hang out at the Dew Drop Inn attractive. What’s a wife to do when she thinks she has a cheating husband? How many times can she take him back? Can they renew their past love?
Country music was made to tell this story.
“This play captures the essence of country music, which is often based on storytelling through the raw emotions of relationship triumphs and failures,” Deeson said.
“At LAB, one of our key tenets is ‘tell me a good story,’ and this musical does that,” said Robertson. “The story of Earl and Ruth Ann is relatable, and in the end, I think, makes us smile and feel good inside. Is that wrong? I don't think so. Our world is full of conflict and turmoil and there are numerous new works holding a mirror up to these deep and powerful issues.
“But Deeson and Rayfield give us a chance to just think about love. And right now, we can use a mirror telling us that love is alright, love is good, and love can get us through all the tough stuff. Additionally, the opportunity for LAB to produce its first musical, written by a local playwright and lyricist/composer — that seemed like an easy decision for me.”
LAB Theater Project is a nonprofit production company that produces new works in the Tampa Bay community.
CPPAC adds new show to lineup
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced its latest addition to the 2022 October lineup with Jeff Scott Soto & Jason Bieler set to perform Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
Jeff Scott Soto is a former member of Sons of Apollo and Journey. Jason Bieler was with Saigon Kick, and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra. The performance will feature music from across their careers, non-sensical banter, interpretive dance, tales from their days as backup dancers for Don Ho … and the occasional cover tune.
Tickets start at $19.50. Seating will be cabaret style.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
USFCAM receives grant for ‘Poor People’s Art’
TAMPA — The USF Contemporary Art Museum, part of the Institute for Research in Art in the USF College of The Arts, has been approved for a $50,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support “Poor People’s Art.”
This project will present a social history of the experience of underrepresented and underserved communities in the United States since 1968. Individually and collectively, the artists included in “Poor People’s Art” tell a story of intersecting injustices of race, class, immigration status, healthcare systems, food insecurity, and gender issues. USFCAM’s project is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including USF Contemporary Art Museum, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”
For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
“Poor People’s Art: A (Short) Visual History of Poverty in the United States” will run January through March 2023 at the USF Contemporary Art Museum.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is well known for his “I Have a Dream” speech, yet much less emphasis is placed on his campaign to seek justice for America’s poor, “The Poor People’s Campaign.” It was a multi-cultural, multi-faith, multi-racial movement aimed at uniting poor people and their allies to demand an end to poverty and inequality.
Fifty-three years after Dr. King’s death, the Reverend William Barber II launched a contemporary push to fulfill MLK’s ambitious brief — one that calls for a “revolution of values” that unites poor and impacted communities across the country. The exhibition “Poor People’s Art: A (Short) Visual History of Poverty in the United States” represents a visual response to Dr. King’s “last great dream” as well as Reverend Barber’s recent “National Call for Moral Revival.”
Spanning more than 50 years, the exhibition is in two parts: Resurrection (1968-1994) in the museum’s West Gallery, and Revival (1995-2022) in the East Gallery.
Resurrection includes paintings, photographs, films, sculptures, posters, books, and ephemera made by a radically inclusive company of American artists, from Jill Freedman's photographs of Resurrection City, the tent enclave that King's followers erected on the National Mall in 1968, to John Ahearn’s plaster cast sculpture Luis Fuentes, South Bronx (1979).
Revival offers contemporary engagement across a range of approaches, materials, and points of view. It includes video from photographer Dawoud Bey as well the sculpture Companion Species (Calling Back, Calling Forward), Seneca Nation artist Marie Watt’s meditation on the collaborative nature of Native American culture. Conceived in a declared opposition to poverty, racism, militarism, environmental destruction, health inequities, and other interlocking injustices, this exhibition shows how artists in the U.S. have visualized poverty and its myriad knock-on effects since 1968.
“Poor People’s Art” is curated by Christian Viveros-Fauné, CAM Curator-at-Large; organized by the USF Contemporary Art Museum.
Creative Pinellas announces summer grants
LARGO — Creative Pinellas Art Coast Studios Summer Grants are now open and will consist of three categories: Arts Coast Studios Premiere, Arts Coast Studios Distribution, and Arts Coast Studios for Arts Organizations.
Art Coast Studios will offer an online, curated experience that will bring new arts performances, arts-related programs and films to residents and visitors of the Arts Coast — and anywhere in the world. Submitted content can be filmed performances, studio and gallery tours, video conversations and lectures, documentaries, short or feature length films and digital arts experiences.
“These new grants, from Creative Pinellas, are just the foundation of the concept of Arts Coast Studios, with bigger plans to come,” said Lea Umberger, Creative Pinellas public art manager. “We are looking forward to working with the artists and early career to seasoned filmmakers that submit their work, as we continue to build this program into a yearlong cycle of grants for capturing all forms of art and the creative culture of Pinellas County on film/video.”
Applicants can be a Pinellas County resident, or Pinellas County Arts Organization, have a connection to this area, or their program is of interest to Pinellas County residents. These grants will close on June 17, 2022, and selections will be made on July 15, 2022. The next Fall grant cycle will begin in August 2022.
“We are excited about this program and its potential to bring recognition to the Pinellas County Arts Coast by highlighting the talented filmmakers, artists, and arts organizations in our community,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “The digital platform allows us to reach and connect with a broad audience, and make the great work done by artists living and working in Pinellas County available to audiences worldwide.”
To apply, review guidelines, or for more information, visit www.creativepinellas.org/magazine/about-arts-coast-studios.
MFA St. Pete announces new trustees
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, recently announced this year’s volunteer board of trustees. Haley Rose Cohen, Susan Hicks, Dr. Richard Knipe, and Gerald Odening will serve three-year terms and Stuart Society President Dawn Summer will serve a one-year term. Outgoing members include Laura Bryant, Pam Hatton, Patti Novack and Fred Razook.
The MFA board officers for 2022-2023 are Dimity Carlson, chair; Piers Davis, vice chair; Tim Coop, treasurer; and Emily Elwyn, secretary.
“I’m thrilled to return as chair of the board of trustees and can’t thank our outgoing members enough for their enormous efforts to make last year such a success,” said Carlson. “I’m confident that the addition of these new members will have an incredible impact on the museum and the communities we are so dedicated to serving, and I’m excited to continue MFA’s important work.”
“Year after year, I’m incredibly proud to see how MFA continues to grow and evolve,” said MFA Executive Director and CEO Kristen A. Shepherd. “The ongoing success of the museum is in large part due to our board. These new members bring together an impressive and diverse background, and we are looking forward to incorporating their fresh ideas to make the board even stronger.”
The MFA at 255 Beach Drive NE is the largest encyclopedic art museum in Florida. The collection includes works of art from ancient times to the present day and from around the world, including ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, Native American, European, American, and contemporary art. The photography collection is one of the largest and finest in the Southeast.
For more information, visit mfastpete.org.
