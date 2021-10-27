CLEARWATER — Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson will perform Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $46.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Culbertson crosses genres between contemporary jazz, R&B, and funk. Hailing from the musically rich city of Chicago, he began his musical studies at the early age of 8 on piano and quickly picked up several other instruments by age 12 including drums, trombone, bass and euphonium. Inspired by the great R&B, jazz and pop artists of the 1970s — such as EWF, Tower of Power, Chicago, David Sanborn, and others — Culbertson started composing original music for his seventh-grade piano recital and hasn’t stopped since. He has released more than 20 solo albums, many of which have topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts.
Having worked and performed with countless industry all-stars like Michael McDonald, Chris Botti, Ledisi, Barry Manilow, Herb Alpert, Natalie Cole, Chuck Brown and Bootsy Collins, just to name a few, Culbertson has received numerous awards, including being nominated for a 2012 NAACP Image Award and a 2012 Soul Train Award. Also in 2012, he founded the Napa Valley Jazz Getaway.
Since he burst onto the scene in 1994 with a chart-topping album that he recorded in his college apartment featuring keyboard-led contemporary jazz tracks, Culbertson is always striving to push the boundaries of the jazz scene. He has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus.
Regardless of his success, fans can be rest assured that Culbertson always brings his very best — and brings the very best out of others — in all his broad-ranging musical endeavors.