CLEARWATER — “A Bronx Tale,” an original one-man show written for the stage and performed by actor Chazz Palminteri, will be presented Sunday, March 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $55. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Well known for “A Bronx Tale,” Palminteri originally performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles. It became the hottest property in Hollywood since “Rocky.” Palminteri was offered more than a million dollars to walk away from the project and, with $200 left in the bank, he refused. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay.
One night, Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and, as they say, the rest was history. He then moved the production to New York, where it played for four sold-out months and earned him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle for both acting and writing. While in New York, he completed the screenplay for “A Bronx Tale” and soon found himself starring opposite DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.
Born in 1952, Palminteri grew up in a tough area of the Bronx and it gave him the life lessons that would later prove very useful to his career. He started out pursuing his craft in studying at the Actor’s Studio with Lee Strasberg. He appeared in off-Broadway in the early 1980s while paying his dues as a singer in his own band.
Bronx-born and raised, Palminteri was a natural choice to continue the long line of prominent Italian actors in the film industry. In the tradition set forth in the 1970s by such icons as director Martin Scorsese and actors DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Palminteri has brought grit, muscle and an evocative realism to the sidewalks of his New York neighborhood, violent as they are and were.
Palminteri has more than 50 movies to his credit including “The Usual Suspects,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Analyze This,” “Mulholland Falls,” “The Perez Family,” and “Jade.”