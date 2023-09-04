CLEARWATER — Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his ever-growing catalog of smash hit songs across the globe for nearly six decades, legendary music superstar Kenny Loggins will perform Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Pablo Cruise also will perform.
Loggins recently announced dates for his final concert tour — titled “This Is It.” For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.kennyloggins.com.
Since Loggins first burst on the music scene as half of the hit duo Loggins & Messina and throughout his spectacularly successful solo career, during which time he racked up a consistent succession of gold and platinum-selling albums and singles, Loggins has become a pop culture icon. The two-time Grammy winner has earned the nickname of "The Soundtrack King" thanks to his indelible contributions to films such as “Caddyshack,” “Footloose,” and “Top Gun” — and now the new blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”
"It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins said. "I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."
He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than "after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."
As one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Loggins has topped the charts with songs such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and “This Is It,” among many others. On this tour, he’ll trace his remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his loyal legion of fans.
"I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music," Loggins said. "This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."
From 1975 to 1985, Pablo Cruise toured the United States, Canada and Japan extensively, reaching the Top 10 with mega hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?,” “Love Will Find a Way” and several other Top 20 hit songs. The band went on to release seven studio albums, selling several million albums and singles collectively and establishing themselves as well respected writers and performers within the industry.