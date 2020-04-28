CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present its first ever virtual talent show.
Entries are being accepted through Friday, May 22. There are five categories that contestants may participate in, including music, dance, musical theater, drama and visual arts. A select group of Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts judges will choose a winner from each category as well as an overall grand prize winner chosen from all entries received.
The grand prize winner will receive two premium tickets to any show of their choice, though some restrictions may apply. The grand prize winner also will earn a gift certificate for one week of summer classes at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. The winner of each category will receive two tickets to their choice of these upcoming performances:
- Maks & Val, July 15
- The Price is Right Live!, Aug. 20 and 21
- “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 23
Contestants who wish to participate should post a video 60 seconds or less on Instagram with the hashtag #REHTalentShow and tag @RuthEckerdHall and @HoffmanSchoolofTheArts. Contestants must follow both @RuthEckerdHall and @HoffmanSchoolofTheArts Instagram. Participants must reside in the Tampa Bay area and be at least 5 years of age or older.
For participants 17 years old and younger, entries must be submitted under their parent/guardians’ Instagram account to be eligible.
For information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/talentshow.