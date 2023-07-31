Disney conjures up a bewitching, E-ticket worthy ‘Haunted Mansion’
My childhood memories of Walt Disney World are inexplicably hazy. Between Oct. 1, 1971 — the day Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom officially opened — and Grad Nite on May 17, 1986, I probably only visited the park on three or four occasions. I know my parents took me there once when I was still very young, within the first few years the park opened, because I recall unused ride coupons from the “value books” Disney sold at the main gate in the 1970s.
Other than the obligatory Grad Nite photograph, I have no snapshots to authenticate those visits. The only piece of memorabilia I have retained from that era is a Randotti skull, purchased from the Main Street Magic Shop.
Don’t worry: I have enough Disneyana to fill several storage units today. I’ve acquired those collectibles throughout my adult life. And, throughout my adult life, I have made up for lost time at Walt Disney World. I have no idea how many times I’ve made the trek across I-4 to visit that Shangri-La of misplaced childhood, but it’s probably well over 100 by now.
The Haunted Mansion was an opening day attraction at Magic Kingdom. As a kid who spent Saturday afternoons watching horrible old movies on “Creature Feature” and reading “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” Disney’s dark ride attraction was — and continues to be — a must-do for me on every visit. From the stretching art gallery where guests are momentarily trapped by the Ghost Host to riding Doom Buggies through a labyrinthine haunted house carefully crafted by Imagineers, the entire experience is a fun, macabre excursion into a gothic horror story populated by campy ghosts.
Due to the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Disney has made several attempts to adapt its theme park rides into cinematic ventures. The Haunted Mansion ride seems like an obvious choice, but a 2003 effort, “The Haunted Mansion” starring Eddie Murphy, generated unfavorable reviews despite modest success at the box office. More recently, Disney+ produced “Muppets Haunted Mansion” for Halloween in 2021.
Now, the ghosts are back in a new adaptation. “Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, was released on July 28 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
The story revolves around Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon). The two purchase and move into Gracey Manor, an old Southern manse, which Gabbie hopes to convert into a successful bed and breakfast. The quickly discover the estate is infested with unhappy haunts. Unlike most films, their immediate reaction isn’t to stick around and investigate: They flee.
Unfortunately, the ghosts of Gracey Manor are very persistent. Once someone enters the house, there is no turning back: The ghosts pursue them and force them to return.
Gradually, Gabbie assembles a ragtag team to help solve the mystery and rid the house of its troublesome ghosts so she and her son can get on with their lives. Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield), a reluctant hero whose own life has been upended by a recent tragedy, emerges as the group’s de facto leader. Ben is an astrophysicist turned New Orleans ghost tour guide. Using his scientific background, he has developed a special camera capable of capturing the images of ghosts. Ben is recruited by Father Kent (Owen Wilson), the group’s purported spiritual leader and resident exorcist.
Others who become entangled in the mansion’s web are Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), a psychic; and Bruce Davis (Danny DeVito), a college history professor.
The team also forms an alliance with the ghost of Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), a legendary medium who was trapped in a crystal ball hidden in the attic of the mansion. Together, they learn that the ghosts are being manipulated by the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), an evil entity, who is intent on adding one more soul to his collection of spirits.
I’ll admit it: “Haunted Mansion” caught me off guard. Simien, working from a screenplay by Katie Dippold, effectively captures and recreates a lot of the Imagineering magic that makes the theme park attraction such a beloved ride. The film isn’t just about jump scares, though: A lot of effort goes into character development.
There is depth in the script, and the cast conveys it and expands upon it through their performances. Stanfield is outstanding as Ben works through his grief. Haddish transforms what could have been a stereotypical spiritualist into something much more genuine: Harriet is a persistent woman who silently questions her own competence. In many ways, Travis is the heart of the story, and Dillon steals more than one scene.
The worst that can be said of the film is that it could have trimmed 30 minutes from its 125-minute runtime, which could have eliminated pacing problems. There are moments when it’s difficult to follow the action, and the film breaks its internal logic. The story still manages to maintain suspension of disbelief.
“Haunted Mansion” isn’t the kind of film that will walk away with a Doom Buggy full of awards. It’s probably not even the kind of film that will fare well at the box office. It’s definitely not a franchise-starter. At the same time, it’s not just cinematic fluff or forgettable fun. It will resonate with hardcore Disney fans, and younger viewers who are just discovering the genre of scary movies. “Haunted Mansion” utilizes the dark ride as a springboard, but develops a unique, freestanding narrative that enhances the overall experience. That’s a neat trick.
A major component of Simien’s success in expanding the borders of the story beyond the parameters set by the existing ride is the distinct setting.
“The setting is New Orleans, a town that is predominantly Black,” Simien said in the film’s production notes. “New Orleans was one of the first places in the country where Black and Indigenous people could live freely and build wealth. Though this proved short-lived in the 19th century, it created an environment of cultural exchange that gave birth to jazz among many other early American phenomena.
“Exploring the production design of the original ride, the absence of artifacts from any people of color is striking and frankly suggests an origin for the mansion that was likely not intended by Walt Disney. It also didn’t feel accurate or modern. There are British monarchs, Roman leaders and even mummies wandering this mansion; surely there’d be people of color. In this iteration, William Gracey, the original owner of the mansion, is fashioned in this version after one of the many wealthy free Creoles of Color that lived in New Orleans in the 19th century. Victor Geist, the organist, became a nod to Fats Waller. The waltzers are joined by lindy hoppers, can-can girls and other staples of Mardi Gras parades going back centuries.”
Easily the most entertaining and imaginative adaptation of Disney’s dark ride, “Haunted Mansion” is destined to be added to many family-friendly Halloween movie-viewing lists. It reverberates with all the creepy vibes of “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Ghostbusters,” but it doesn’t mimic them. Its jump-scares are muted, and its antagonist is as menacing as any supernatural Disney villain. Filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans, “Haunted Mansion” is a satisfyingly spooky affair with a first-rate ensemble cast — and you probably won’t have to stand in line to enjoy this ride.