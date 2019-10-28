TAMPA — It’s been a long goodbye for Elton John fans living in the Tampa Bay area.
Elton John is bidding farewell to touring with an epic three-year final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” outing. The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, was originally scheduled to make a stop in Tampa last November. When the rock and roll legend developed a serious ear infection, the original date had to be rescheduled. The tour will bring Elton to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Monday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Some seats are still available. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” Elton said in a press release promoting the tour. He has spent more than half a century on the road. His unparalleled career has redefined the cultural landscape. Elton can claim his place as a true global icon.
The final tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australia before reaching its conclusion in 2021. Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.
“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” said Elton. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”
Elton’s career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity.
Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold over 33 million copies. “Diamonds,” the ultimate greatest hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton’s 40th UK Top 40 album in the process, reaching Gold status before the end of the year. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes “Billy Elliot: The Musical,” Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida,” and “The Lion King,” which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.
To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are five Grammys including a Grammy Legend award, a Tony and an Oscar, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.”
He recently received the Crystal Award for his long-standing fight against HIV/AIDS at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $400 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
For tour information, visit www.eltonjohn.com.