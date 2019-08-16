LARGO — The Artimus Pyle Band will perform Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Honoring the music of Ronnie Van Zant's Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Artimus Pyle Band is led by the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and drummer from Lynyrd Skynyrd. Pyle played drums with Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977 and again from 1987 to 1991. After leaving the band in 1991, Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects culminating in one the finest tributes to southern rock royalty.
According to the band’s official website, Pyle has long been considered the “wild man” of Lynyrd Skynyrd. His powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the legendary Skynyrd sound.
Pyle got his first real break at the Charlie Daniels band’s Volunteer Jam. Pyle moved on to other work for the Marshall Tucker Band, soon becoming known as a powerful session drummer.
Using his connections with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, Pyle met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. The result of that meeting was “Saturday Night Special.”
Pyle’s live debut with the band took place in Jacksonville in October 1974.
When Bob Burns left the band permanently following Skynyrd’s first European tour in December 1974, Pyle quickly got the nod as Skynyrd’s new drummer.
The years Pyle played with Skynyrd were the years that solidified the legend behind the band. Quickly developing into one of the nation’s top touring draws with a grueling schedule of 300 shows a year, the constant work and touring paid off. By October 1977, Skynyrd’s songs had become radio staples.
The Artimus Pyle Band is a high-energy outfit, performing in a style that is both true to the music and true to the era. One of the few bands that is on the road today paying tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, the group — led by Pyle — features Brad Durden, Jerry Lyda, Tony Black and Scott Raines. The bandmates aren’t only friends and contemporaries but also some of the most seasoned musicians in the southeast. APB delivers hit after hit after hit, night after night after night. From “Freebird” to “Sweet Home Alabama,” APB gives fans the best of Skynyrd with one of men who made them legendary.
Audiences should be prepared for an evening full of hits such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “That Smell,” “Simple Man,” “Call Me the Breeze” and “Freebird.”