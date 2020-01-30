Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, John Tesh and Arlo Guthrie, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater.
General admission is free. For more information and to purchase VIP or reserved seating tickets, visit Sea-Blues.com.
The annual event features live music from national and local recording artists, fresh seafood and plenty of entertainment, all along downtown Clearwater’s waterfront.
This year’s headliners include Allen Stone and Tab Benoit.
Sponsored by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road, Blast Friday has returned to the Cleveland Street District in downtown Clearwater. This food and craft festival series features a performance by John Waite set for Friday, Feb. 28, 5:30 to 10 p.m., on the Tampa Bay Times Cleveland Street Stage.
Food trucks and vendors will be serving a wide variety of freshly prepared specialty food and beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Concertgoers are welcome to bring their lawn chairs.
General admission is free. VIP and Super VIP packages will be available in advance at the Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets also are available by calling 727-791-7400. The Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons also may purchase tickets online at www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Billy Joel, Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
- Andrea Bocelli, Friday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- Mackenzie Shivers, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
- The Kruger Brothers, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
- Phil Vassar, Thursday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
- Jennifer Hartswick and Nick Cassarino, Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
- Shawn Mullins, Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
- Noah Gundersen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
- Brian Posehn, Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Lucinda Williams, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, 8 p.m.
- Arlo Guthrie, Sunday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
- Los Lobos, Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
- Paul Thorn, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- Michael Feinstein, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
- Tom Papa, Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
- Jim Messina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
- Judy Collins, Sunday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- UFO, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Sheléa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- The Brothers Four with the Limeliters, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
- King’s X, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- Grandmaster Flash, Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
- Solitary Man: Neil Diamond tribute, Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
- Living in the USA: Linda Rondstadt tribute, Monday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m.
- The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Almost ABBA, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- Kindo, Sonder Inspired and Gamby; Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
- Durand Jones & the Indications, Friday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m.
- Chris Farren with Retirement Party, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.
- The Dude Ranch: Blink 182 tribute, Sunday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
- Lee “Scratch” Perry, Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
- Flor, Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
- Have Mercy, Fredo Disco and Selfish Things, Saturday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m.
- Joey Cape, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
- Ingested, Visceral Disgorge and Cabal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.
- Spite, Varials and I Am, Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.
- Netherfriends, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
- Jamey Johnson, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m.
- Yacht Rock Revue, Thursday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
- Yonder Mountain String Band with the Travelin’ McCourys, Friday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
- G. Love and Special Sauce with Jontavius Willis, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Lost Dog Street Band with Casper Allen, Sunday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.
- Falling in Reverse, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
- Liquid Stranger with Luzcid and Scully, Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
- The Original Wailers, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
- Pepper with Kash’d Out and the Elovaters, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
- Candlebox, Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
- Lucero with Jade Johnson, Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
- Lane 8, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- The Florida Orchestra: A Gala Evening with Bernadette Peters, Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
- Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: World on a String, Thursday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Music of Bond … James Bond, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 and 8 p.m.
- ABBA Mania, Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: All About Tchaikovsky, Thursday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Out of this World, Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
The Orpheum
- The Glorious Sons, Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
- Saint Motel, Monday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.
- Whitney, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
- Poppy, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
- Ruston Kelly, Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
- We Were Promised Jetpacks, Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
- EarthGang, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
- Runaway Gin, Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- The Linda Nash Group, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
- Palladium Chamber Players, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Steve Ross, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- Brendan Nolan, Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
- Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis, Sunday, Feb. 9, 4 p.m.
- Tokyo Joe: A Tribute to Elton John, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
- Whitney James, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- Boogie Woogie Blues Piano Stomp, Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
- One Show Chorus with the Alumni Singers, Sunday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m.
- Chuchito Valdes Trio, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
- The Black Honkeys, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
- Pavlo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Symphony, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
- O Som Do Jazz, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.
- The Conglomerate, Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
- Leon Foster Thomas with Tal Cohen, Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
- Alexis Cole with the Helios Jazz Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Elton John tribute with Rus “Rocket Man” Anderson, Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
- Carole King and James Taylor tribute, Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Peekaboo, Friday, Feb. 7, 10 p.m.
- Dirty South, Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m.
- Wallows, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
- Dermot Kennedy, Friday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.
- Paul Van Dyk, Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 p.m.
- Subtronics Cyclops Invasion, Friday, Feb. 28, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- The Florida Orchestra: World on a String, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Music of Bond … James Bond, Sunday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Willie Nelson & Family, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- The Beach Boys, Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Stayin’ Alive: Bee Gees tribute, Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: American Masters featuring Raschèr Saxophone Quartet, Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
- The Mersey Beatles, Thursday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m.
- Forever Motown, Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.
- Joe Bonamassa, Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24-25, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: All About Tchaikovsky; Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
- Little Big Town, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 26-27, 8 p.m.
- Little River Band, Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Safety Harbor Art and Music Center
- Have Gun Will Travel, Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Dan Rodriguez, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.
The Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is at 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
- Unknown Hinson, Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
- Johnny Rawls, Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
- Jah Movement, Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
- Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys, Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- David Wilcox, Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds of Zamar, Friday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: American Masters featuring Raschèr Saxophone Quartet, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- Black Violin, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
- Nearly Nicks tribute band, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Il Volo, Monday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Gina Chavez, Monday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- John Tesh, Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Out of this World, Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.