TAMPA — Comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will bring his “World War III Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets, starting at $59, are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
Williams brings his unparalleled talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary. The “World War III Tour” is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.
Williams is a comedian, actor, rapper and social activist who’s over-the-top, often polarizing brand of humor has made him one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world with a career spanning over 20 years. Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of shows at sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.
Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams has been taking the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of standup that highlights articulate and sharp dialogue, rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages in the nation. After conquering the stage, Williams shifted his focus into film and television. In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue.” Soon after, Williams began to consistently book television appearances.
In 2018, Williams returned to television with his critically acclaimed Netflix comedy special, “Katt Williams: Great America,” filmed in Jacksonville. That same year, Williams earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest role in “Atlanta” on FX. His latest project, comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” the follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” premiered June 11 and stars Mike Epps, Williams, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo. The film earned numerous accolades on opening weekend including No. 1 comedy in North America, No. 1 highest-grossing new independent film release, and biggest opening for a feature film in less than 1,000 locations since March 2020.
Williams remains as one of the top touring comedians in the country as he embarks on his national “World War III Tour,” while adding to his list of on-screen achievements.