CLEARWATER — The Turtles, the signature headliners of the annual Happy Together Tour, are back on the road this summer with a parade of musical artists that delivered some of the biggest hits of the ’60s and ’70s.
The Happy Together Tour will take music fans on a sonic trip to the Summer of Love and beyond Wednesday, June 1, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Happy Together Tour marketplace in the lobby at Ruth Eckerd Hall will open at 5 p.m.
Joining The Turtles on this year’s escapade will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be with Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the song that serves as the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ’60s. Founding members Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman reunited in 2010 to lead the Happy Together Tour as The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie. In 2018, health issues forced Kaylan to stop touring. Ron Dante has joined the lineup to delight concertgoers with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap is back on the Happy Together Tour. Puckett’s trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is a Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give in to Him” and more.
Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records in 1968 than any other recording act, including The Beatles. Puckett is one of a few artists whose first five releases went gold.
Puckett was a founding member of the Happy Together Tour, playing to sold-out performances in more than 100 cities nationwide. He was invited to tour with the Monkees on their national reunion tour, which established itself as the major box office success of the 1986 touring season. In 1992 he went to Europe and recorded "In Europe," released in the United States in 2001. In August 2001, Puckett released his first ever Christmas CD, "At Christmas."
Also returning to the tour for 2022 is The Association. The group enjoyed radio success in the 1960s with such No. 1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” This iconic vocal group was a staple on the radio airways in the 1960s.
In 1967, The Association made history being the first band anywhere to open a rock festival, kicking off the Monterey Pop Festival. One of the most successful bands to come out of the ’60s, they have sold millions of records, tapes, CDs and DVDs as well as earned a number of achievements including a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for Best Original Song for “Goodbye Columbus.” They scored seven Grammy nominations in 1967 and 1968.
Formed in Chicago in 1966, The Buckinghams went on to become one of the top-selling acts of late 1960s. Their catalog includes their No. 1 hit “Kind of a Drag,” along with other popular songs such as “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby, They're Playing Our Song.” With three chart hits at one time on two labels in 1967, Billboard Magazine named them "The most listened to band in America."
Since 1982, original Buckinghams Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna and their band have delivered fast-paced shows that bring crowds to their feet as they reflect on some of the best years of their young lives.
The Vogues are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. The Vogues had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as Five O’Clock World, You’re the One, My Special Angel and Turn Around Look At Me, among others.
Beginning in the mid 1960s and well into the ’70s, The Vogues could be heard on radio stations coast to coast. They were also featured on the top television shows of the time, including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” and “The Mike Douglas Show.”
The Vogues unique sound was instantly recognizable and became eternally memorable. Their first song to top the charts at No. 4 was “You’re the One,” a million-selling single in 1965. This was followed by “Five O’Clock World,” which also peaked at No. 4 on the charts. Other hits include “My Special Angel,” “Turn Around, Look at Me,” and “Magic Town.”
The Cowsills have been dazzling crowds the last four years on the Happy Together Tour with their effervescent brand of contagious pop magic. Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill are a family singing group and the original inspiration for the television show “The Partridge Family.” They are best known for songs such as “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “Love American Style.” The Cowsills appeared on numerous TV shows including “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”