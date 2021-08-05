LARGO — Guy meets Girl; stuff happens. It’s a simple, familiar setup, used again and again in storytelling — because it reflects life so vividly. What makes each story compelling and unique, of course, is discovering exactly what happens: How does the relationship evolve? How does the past affect the characters? Will their personal objectives bring them closer together or push them apart?
“Once” — a musical built on a framework of poignant and expressive songs — will mark the return of Eight O’Clock Theatre to the stage following the shutdown caused by the pandemic. The production will run Aug. 6-15 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
EOT’s production is the Tampa Bay area premiere of “Once,” with book by Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. Jason Tucker is serving as director and musical director. The musical was adapted for stage based on the 2007 film of the same name by John Carney. The show premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011, before transferring to Broadway in 2012. The production received 11 2012 Tony Award nominations, winning eight including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book.
Set on the streets of Dublin, “Once” revolves around an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly blossoms into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music.
The musical features all of the songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly.” It is an uplifting show that strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all.
“Once” will kick off Eight O’Clock Theatre’s 2021-2022 season after a difficult year.
“This production feel a like a huge celebration that things seem to be shifting for the better — and what better way to celebrate than with a feisty Irish folk rock shindig with live music,” said Sarah Roehm, public relations director at the theater. “We, at Eight O'Clock Theatre, had to get really creative in order to roll with the punches last year. We decided to keep putting on small performances with all of the social distancing and masking and temperature-taking in place, but it was definitely a struggle, for casts and audiences alike. It was not financially lucrative to continue to perform, but we felt strongly that our community needed the arts, and since we have a space large enough to distance tables properly, we kept working hard to brighten everyone's world.”
The director agrees that the timing seems perfect for a staging of “Once.”
“‘Once’ is a story about connection and found family, both of which feel vital and necessary after such a s--- year,” Tucker said. “It's great to be working again. Being in a dark theater and collaborating with lots of talented people is hard to top.”
Tucker recently returned to Florida after living in New York City, North Hollywood and Nashville. He has been working as a professional director and music director for 28 years. He was managing artistic director of Street Theater Company in Nashville. There, he directed shows such as “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” and “Urinetown.” Among his other favorite shows which he has directed are “Sweeney Todd” in Brooklyn, “Cabaret” in Long Island, and several productions at Eight O’Clock Theatre including “Spring Awakening,” “Footloose,” “Beauty and the Beast” and several others. In 2013, Tucker directed the musical “Lost at Sea,” which he co-wrote with his partner, Amanda Elend.
Tucker said that working on “Once” has been a “wonderful challenge.”
“‘Once’ is written to be accompanied by the actors without any musicians in the pit,” Tucker explained. “For this production, we have 13 actors playing 29 instruments, many of which the actors are playing for the first time. It's been fun staging and solving problems like miking each instrument, tuning, instrument hand-offs, etc. Also, we're using very few set pieces and instead rely on lighting and projections to take us from scene to scene.”
EOT is the perfect venue for the Tampa Bay area premiere of “Once” due to its many assets and its talented production crew.
“Eight O'Clock Theatre is unique in that they perform in a state-of-the-art facility with top-notch technical tools,” Tucker said. “We have access to a full fly rail, modern lighting and sound instruments, etc., that help EOT to make their shows look and sound as professional as anything you might see at Ruth Eckerd Hall or the Straz.”
Andrew Roehm said that he has never worked with a director like Tucker who “traverses the gap between professional and relatable so effortlessly.” The actor portrays Guy in EOT’s production of “Once.”
“From the moment Jason introduced himself to the cast for the first time, it was clear that he is an incredibly talented industry veteran with countless hours of experience, but it's so entirely refreshing that he has not become the slightest bit jaded by the industry he has clearly devoted his life to,” Andrew added. “Every direction is given with passion, every question is answered with enthusiasm, and feedback is given in a sincere way with the intention of making this production the best it possibly can be.”
According to Andrew, Tucker cares about the cast members individually and puts their mental health and physical safety above everything else about the show.
“He's certainly set a new standard of what to hope for from a director,” Andrew admitted. “I will be keeping an eye out for future productions that he is involved with in hopes of working with him again.”
Andrew was born in Pennsylvania, but relocated to Florida 20 years ago. He is a seasoned guitar player with a particular focus on the folk and blues styles of music. Andrew was fiercely dedicated to the performing arts throughout high school and the early years of college, but slowed down to pursue a degree in illustration. His love of theatre was rekindled on a community level after seeing a local production of “Les Misérables” and has been seen on stage several times since then. His previous roles include Robbie Hart in "The Wedding Singer,” Diesel in "West Side Story," and Vinnie Di Ruzzio in "Lucky Stiff."
Andrew is happy to be treading the boards again.
“Returning to the stage after a forced hiatus has been extremely liberating,” he said. “It's a perfect blend of excitement and nerves as we have the chance to experience the familiarity of being under the lights again but with the whirlwind of emotions that inevitably comes along with doing something for the very first time.”
The actor can’t imagine a show more appropriate to reintroduce the community to live theater because "Once" very intimately and intentionally explores connections and relationships in an extremely authentic way.
“What better way to invite admirers of the performing arts to fall in love with theater again than to give them an opportunity to experience the full gamut of emotions as they journey through a beautiful and dramatic story arc propelled forward by heartfelt and dynamic music together with the characters of the show,” he said. “‘Once’ is a very real and stark reminder of the power that the arts and music have to connect people to themselves and each other.”
Andrew goes on to say that in some ways, the show acts as a mirror.
“The characters of this story are extremely genuine and relatable in a way that gives viewers countless opportunities to see themselves and, it's been my experience, when one sees him or herself in a character, a much deeper connection is formed making it nearly impossible to not be emotionally invested and love the ride you're on with the characters,” he explained.
As opening night approaches, Sarah reflects on EOT’s efforts to make some entertainment available to the community during the height of the pandemic.
“While Eight O'Clock Theatre was able to keep performing in some capacities — due to being able to take out our stadium seating and sub in socially distanced cabaret seating — live performances were definitely a labor of love in 2020 and not so much business as usual,” she said. “We did temperature checks, required masks and cut our capacity to 1/4, so that made things challenging, to say the least.”
EOT may have been one of the only theaters that had a large enough space to even attempt socially distanced seating, but performers had to do unprecedented things such as singing and dancing with masks on throughout the entire process of rehearsals and performances. They also had very limited audience feedback. “Once” is the first step toward recapturing the magic of a live theater experience.
“I think it's incredibly important for us to tap back into our passions,” Sarah said. “As we see, this pandemic will continue to be something we need to address and adapt to. We may need to ‘roll with the punches’ as it were and be flexible as we see how it unfolds. But after that initial bout of being closed off from everyone and realizing exactly how much it affected our mental state and morale, we need to make it a priority to keep the arts front and center, because they are what fill our souls and make the mundane things doable.”
