‘Mortal Kombat’
- Genre: Thriller, action, fantasy and adventure
- Cast: Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Sisi Stringer, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada
- Director: Simon McQuiod
- Rated: R
From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure “Mortal Kombat,” inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, “Mortal Kombat 11.”
In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.
Soon, Cole finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?
The film will be released April 23 in both theaters and on HBO Max.
‘Stowaway’
- Genre: Science fiction and thriller
- Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette
- Director: Joe Penna
- Not rated
On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.
The film is set to be released by Netflix April 22.
‘Wildcat’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Georgina Campbell, Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, and Ali Olomi
- Director: Jonathan W. Stokes
- Rating: R
An ambitious reporter (Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants.
The film will be released In theaters April 23, and will be available digitally on demand April 27 from Saban Films.
‘Vanquish’
- Genre: Acton and crime thriller
- Cast: Ruby Rose, Morgan Freeman, Nick Vallelonga, Miles Doleac, Patrick Muldoon and Juju Journey Brener
- Director: George Gallo
- Rated: R
From the director of “Double Take,” “Middle Men,” and “The Poison Rose” comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose that shows what desperation can drive a person to do.
A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.
The film will be released April 23 on demand and digital through Lionsgate.
‘In the Earth’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, John Hollingworth and Mark Monero
- Director: Bem Wheatley
- Rated: R
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 30, 2021 by Neon.
‘Trigger Point’
- Genre: Action thriller
- Cast: Barry Pepper, Eve Harlow, Carlo Rota, Laura Vandervoort, Jayne Eastwood, Nazneen Contractor, Greg Bryk, Rainbow Sun Francks, and Colm Feore
- Director: Brad Turner
- Not rated
A disgraced U.S. operative who suffered memory loss at the hand of captors is dragged back into the deadly spy world when a colleague goes missing. He needs all of his skills to find her but to uncover the truth he must remember the past.
The film will be theatrically released April 23 by Screen Media Films and digitally on Crackle.
‘Together Together’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Julio Torres, and Anna Konkle
- Director: Nikole Beckwith
- Not rated
When young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
The film is scheduled to be released April 23 by Bleecker Street.
‘Bloodthirsty’
- Genre: Horror and fantasy
- Cast: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, and Katharine King So
- Director: Amelia Moses
- Not rated
Indie singer Grey (Lauren Beatty) is riding high on a hit first album, but she’s having writer’s block.
In search of inspiration for her sophomore effort, Grey agrees to craft her next album at a secluded cabin owned by renowned producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk). Her girlfriend, however, is hesitant about the partnership, fearful that Vaughn is too controlling and — given his controversial past as a suspected murderer — too dangerous.
As Grey’s relationship with Vaughn develops, her music and lyrics become more powerful. Vaughn helps Grey beat down imposter syndrome and awaken a new part of herself. She taps into her body, her instincts, and ultimately her primal nature, but something else starts to change. The ferocity she accesses in her mind manifests itself in haunting nightmares and horrific physical changes. How far will Grey go to succeed, and who (or what) will she be by the end?
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and digitally April 23 through Brainstorm Media.