ST. PETERSBURG — “KOLO” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 29, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $45. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
“KOLO” is a new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. After performances in Sarasota and Tampa, “KOLO” will continue its multi-city tour in 2023, visiting U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and other markets to be announced.
The first of its kind, “KOLO” is the brainchild of award-winning, competitive ballroom dancers and partners, Iaroslav and Liliia Bieliei, both natives of Kyiv, Ukraine, who now call Los Angeles home. Many of the day-to-day “KOLO” staff are based in Ukraine — bridging the connection between the world, a country amid turmoil, yet illustrating a narrative that speaks to the indomitable nature of the modern Ukrainian spirit.
“We are deeply honored to present the ‘KOLO’ dance show to the world,” said Iaroslav and Liliia Bieliei. “The upcoming North American tour has been our dream ever since we began to dance in our home country of Ukraine. Ballroom dancing is such a beautiful form of art and we have produced this performance to showcase the artform, the music and the extraordinary visuals that truly have never been presented. This groundbreaking show will allow audiences not only to be immersed in a once in a lifetime experience into our rich and diverse culture, but also witness the Ukrainian pursuit of freedom in the cycle of modern history."
“KOLO” is a collaboration celebrating the arts and culture of Ukraine during one of the most crucial and determining moments in history, as the eight-month war in that country continues. Bringing “KOLO” to the United States allows the Ukrainian story to be told through music and dance, and audience will experience an electrifying visual display.
Featuring U.S. and World Professional Theatre Arts and Ballroom Champions, “KOLO” brings a message of strength, courage, unity, and the journey to freedom representative of the Ukrainian people to highlight to the world. Never in history has this story been told through performance, music, and dance – until now. Performed to contemporary settings of authentic music and celebrating the rich musical heritage of Ukraine.
“KOLO” goes beyond the nightly news stories to share the true meaning of the Ukrainian spirit. At a decisive time in history, “KOLO” unites the Ukrainian people with its supporters throughout the globe.