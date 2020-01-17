TAMPA — The Dead South will play Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $23.50. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
This self-styled four-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan, is touring in support of “Sugar & Joy,” their third album. Released in October 2019 via Six Shooter Records, the album showcases the band’s signature combination of cello, mandolin, guitar and banjo.
This album is their first written and recorded outside Regina. Produced by Fame Studio-trained Jimmy Nutt, a longtime member of the Muscle Shoals music scene, “Sugar & Joy” is the Dead South’s tightest, weirdest and most exciting studio work yet.
“They have an obvious dedication to what they are doing,” said Nutt in a press release from the record label. “They really encourage each other, which you don’t see a lot.”
With Nate Hilts' gritty vocals and aggressive guitar strumming, Scott Pringle's soaring harmonies and mandolin chops, Colton Crawford's blazing banjo licks and steady kick drum, and Danny Kenyon's prominent cello melodies, the Dead South blends elements of folk, bluegrass, classical, and rock which results in a unique, modern, and authentic blend of boot-stompin' acoustic music.
Since the inception of the band, the Dead South has continually pushed the energy of their live shows, as well as pushed what is possible between four ordinary acoustic instruments. The unique abilities and viewpoints of each band member make the Dead South an impossible band to duplicate.