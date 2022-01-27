GMF adds bands to lineup
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Festival recently released several new additions to its 2022 festival lineup taking place Feb. 25-27. The festival has also released the performance dates.
New acts joining the Black Pumas on Friday, Feb. 25, include Grouplove, Cimafunk, Melt, seeyousoon, Hearty Har, and Parrotfish. On Saturday, Feb. 26, new bands joining The Revivalists include Band of Horses, Margo Price, Bob Moses, and Cha Wa.
The festival also announced a host of Tampa Bay and Florida based acts added to the lineup including Ortroasce, GW Souther, Camille Trust, DJ KU, Vinny Virgo, Wahh World Fusion Band, MrENC, Treis & Friends, and Boycott.
The full list of announced bands can be found online at gasparillamusic.com/2022-lineup/ or by downloading the festival app. The festival will have more special announcements in the coming weeks including its award-winning food lineup.
Single-day tickets start at $45. Tickets to the festival are available at www.gmftickets.com
The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 50 local and national bands across four stages along Tampa’s waterfront. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants. The 2022 festival takes place on Feb. 25-27 and will be its 11th edition. The festival is made possible with support from its sponsors, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs. GMF has been voted Tampa’s Best Festival in each of its first 10 years.
‘Jersey Boys’ performances rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall announced recently the performances of Tony Award-winner “Jersey Boys” on Jan. 12 and 13 have been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new dates, Tuesday, May 24; and Wednesday, May 25. Both performances are at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Alan Doyle show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that a concert featuring Alan Doyle with special guest Chris Trapper on Thursday, March 10, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Steve Vai reschedules tour
CLEARWATER — Steve Vai has postponed his planned tour of North America until the fall.
The tour included a stop at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Tickets and VIP purchases will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.The first U.S. leg of dates will now begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in El Cajon, California, and wrap the first week of December. For a complete list off tour dates, visit www.vai.com.
Approximately one year ago, Vai underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury. That procedure was successful, enabling him to record the upcoming studio album release of “Inviolate” on Favored Nations/Mascot Label Group. In preparing for the tour, it became clear that a new injury emerged that requires another surgery prohibiting the tour to be staged as announced.
“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do,” Vai said in a press release.
Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more.
Van Morrison reschedules Ruth Eckerd Hall shows
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and six-time Grammy winner Van Morrison has rescheduled his upcoming concerts on Monday, Feb. 14; and Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Tickets will be honored on the new dates, Wednesday, April 20; and Thursday, April 21. Both shows will be at 8 p.m.
In making the announcement, the following statement was provided:
“With the recent surge in COVID cases as a result of the Omicron variant, we have made the decision to reschedule our upcoming dates in February to later in the year, out of an abundance of caution for our fans. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and we look forward to seeing you soon. We greatly appreciate your continued support, apologize for any inconvenience this causes and most importantly, look forward to seeing you on tour!”
A very limited number of tickets priced at $272.75, $198.75, $142.75 and $98.75, are available. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Off-Central Players reveal spring season
ST. PETERSBURG — After opening their doors seven months ago and with five productions now under their belts, the Off-Central Players head into 2022 with a spring season program for everyone. From standup comedy to cabaret, a Shakespeare Festival, musicals and feature length plays, bay area residents can expect something new almost every month.
The season begins with a standup comedy night Saturday, Feb. 5, with Ward Smith and Friends.
The Off-Central Players will present Michael Horn’s one-man performance in “Mayday: Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge,” written by St. Petersburg author Bill DeYoung, on Sunday, Feb. 20. In March, the Big Break Youth Stage will present “The Wizard of Oz” followed by theater favorite Roxanne Fay in the gripping play “Breadcrumbs.” In April, St. Pete Shakes offers classes focused on acting techniques and analysis necessary to perform Shakespeare for actors 18 and older along with a celebration of the Bard’s birthday. May features a limited engagement with the original piece “Into The Night,” a co-production with Theater Exceptional. In June, the theater will present the popular two-handed musical “The Last 5 Days.”
All shows take place at Studio Grand Central, an intimate theater, gallery, and performance venue in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District.
The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression with the many diverse artists of St. Petersburg and beyond. Ward Smith is the producing artistic director.
For information visit www.studiograndcentral.com.
Florida CraftArt opens juried members’ show
ST. PETERSBURG — “Members’ Show: Contemporary Craft at its Finest,” a juried exhibition of original art showcasing the best of handcrafted work by Florida CraftArt members, is on display through Saturday, Feb. 26, at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition was judged by Kinsey Robb, who is the executive director of Art Center Sarasota. For the last 10 years, Kinsey resided in New York City where she managed a host of established artists and led exhibition programming worldwide at blue chip galleries such as Gagosian, Lehmann Maupin, and Galerie Perrotin. She is a seasoned curator and has worked on several national and international museum exhibitions.
The exhibition features 37 artists and 81 unique pieces, from intricate jewelry to glass sculptures.
“The first Members’ Show was held in 1951,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board president. “As a statewide, member-supported organization, we display outstanding handmade objects, made by some of the best craftspeople in the country. Half of our gallery on Central Avenue features only Florida artists while the exhibition gallery, as well as our annual Florida CraftArt Festival in November, showcases fine craft artists from around the country.”
“It is a very strong show and definitely worth seeing in person,” Robb said via Zoom during the opening and awards presentation. “All of the works are incredibly wonderful to look at and experience.”
Best of Show was awarded to Nadine Saitlin of Boca Raton for “Target,” a natural gourd with a dynamic painted design on its surface. First Place went to St. Petersburg artist Alan Johnson for “Flor Fina Series: Bridesmaid Two,” a wheel-thrown and handbuilt glazed ceramic monolith on a wood base. Nick Reale of St. Petersburg received Second Place for Banyan Tree Rocking Chair that he made from wood that he salvaged from the Granville Court Banyan Tree. Third Place was awarded to Dawn Waters of Gulfport for a wool and cotton felted portrait of Colin Kaepernick entitled “The Root of the Resistance.”
Honorable mentions were given to Maria Saraceno for “Ms. Conduct” an installation of pantyhose and thread, Maureen Shankey for a silver, gold and agate pendant, and Ellen Simon for a quilt depicting the Hirschhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.
Tampa artist Kimberli Cummings received the Executive Director’s Award for “Happy but Twisted,” a kite created in ceramics with paintings of the artist’s life. The kite’s tail incorporates a model of a spine which references Cummings back problems.
The show runs through Feb. 26 when the People’s Choice Award will be presented. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery and on Facebook. Docent tours are available upon request. Florida CraftArt has published a book on the show with images and biographies of the artists. It is available on www.FloridaCraftArt.org.
Florida CraftArt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Capitol Theatre reschedules Paula Poundstone show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced a show featuring Emmy Award-winning comedian Paula Poundstone on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance to receive $25,000 grant
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance has been approved for a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the Shine on Unity Project.
This project will expand the impact of the Arts Alliance’s annual SHINE Mural Festival by creating two new projects focused on celebrating diversity, inclusion, and unity. One project will consist of four murals celebrating the history and cultural identity of St. Petersburg’s historically black neighborhoods. Part two of the project will celebrate St. Pete Pride’s 20th anniversary by using mural art to promote unity, diversity and visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community. SPAA’s project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”
“We are thrilled to receive the support of the National Endowment for the Arts for the Shine On Unity project,” said SHINE Director Jenee Priebe. “Not only is it an honor to be recognized on a national level but these funds allow us to provide direct support to local artists while using mural art to continue community building.”
More details about the Shine on Unity project will be announced in the coming months.