CLEARWATER — Aaron Lewis will perform an acoustic show Friday, March 5, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.25. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The multi-platinum recording artist is known for his outspokenness. Lewis is back on the road with impassioned live shows and outlaw country tunes. “State I’m In,” his most recent release from the Valory Music Co., debuted at No. 1 on the Country Music charts. Lewis wrote six of the 10 tracks on the album, which also features cuts by acclaimed songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, among others. “State I’m In” is the follow-up to “Sinner,” which went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums, and Top Digital Albums Charts.
Lewis, who fronted the wildly-successful Rock group Staind, has sold 13 million albums worldwide and had four consecutive Top 3 debuts on Billboard’s Top 200, including the single “It’s Been Awhile.”
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.