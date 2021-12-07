SAFETY HARBOR — Parker Millsap will perform Friday, Dec. 10, at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
The fifth album from Millsap, “Be Here Instead” emerged from a wild alchemy of instinct, ingenuity, and joyfully determined rule-breaking. In a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped the Oklahoma-bred singer-songwriter’s earlier work, Millsap followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old-school drum machines. As those explorations deepened and broadened his musical vision, the Nashville-based artist soon arrived at a body of work touched with both unbridled imagination and lucid insight into the search for presence in a chaotic world.
Produced by John Agnello and mainly recorded live with Millsap’s full band, “Be Here Instead” — released in April on Okrahoma Records — marks a stylistic shift from the gritty and high-energy folk of his previous output, including 2018’s acclaimed “Other Arrangements” and 2016’s “The Very Last Day.” With its detailed sonic palette, the album warps genres to glorious effect, at one point offering up what Millsap aptly refers to as a “disco-Americana showtune.”
In another creative breakthrough, “Be Here Instead” forgoes the character-driven storytelling of his past in favor of a more introspective and endlessly revelatory form of lyricism, an element he traces back to the charmed nature of his songwriting process.
“Because the lyrics were appearing seemingly out of nowhere and with no prior intent, some of them started to feel like transmissions from my subconscious, rather than the preconceived linear stories or waking thoughts of my earlier songs,” said Millsap in a press release from Big Hassle. “They feel like words I needed to hear from myself, and not just things I wanted to say to someone else.”
In looking back on the making of “Be Here Instead,” Millsap points out that his recently discovered love of painting also informed the free-flowing creativity he brought to the album.
“My wife’s grandfather was an artist who did watercolor paintings, and a few years ago I decided I wanted to try it,” he said. “I very quickly found out that watercolors are really hard to work with: you have to embrace your mistakes, and then let them guide you along. It’s made me think about how when you mess up, you’re basically revealing your humanity, which is what music’s all about. When I listen to records, I love when Ray Charles’s voice cracks, or when you hear the squeaking of the kick-drum pedal on a Led Zeppelin song. Anything that shows the living, breathing quality of the whole thing — that’s always wonderful. That’s what we’re here for. So don’t be afraid to let it happen.”