CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award-winners Los Lobos and Taj Mahal will perform Thursday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $69.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Over the last five decades, the East L.A.-bred band Los Lobos has made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of genres — rock and roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña, punk rock and country — and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own. Their latest album release “Native Sons” on New West Records reveals the band’s ability to merge genres and styles with both sophistication and playful spontaneity, an element that’s perfectly reflected in the album’s unbridled joy.
Quickly finding their footing in L.A.’s punk/college-rock scene, Los Lobos began sharing bills with bands like Public Image Ltd. and the Circle Jerks. After making their major label debut with 1984’s critically lauded “How Will the Wolf Survive?,” they went on to achieve such triumphs as contributing a smash-hit cover of Ritchie Valens’s signature song “La Bamba” to the 1987 biopic of the same name, winning three Grammy Awards, collaborating with the likes of Elvis Costello and Ry Cooder, and earning massive worldwide critical acclaim.
Los Lobos include David Hidalgo on vocals and guitars; Louie Pérez Jr. on vocals and guitars; Cesar Rosas on vocals and guitars, bass, and Hammond B3 organ; Conrad Lozano on vocals and bass; and Steve Berlin on saxes, midisax, and keyboards.
One of the most influential figures of the last 20th century blues and roots music, Taj Mahal is a towering musical figure — a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world. Though his career began more than five decades ago with American blues, he has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the world.
Quantifying the 77-year-old’s significance is impossible, but people try anyway. A 2017 Grammy win for “TajMo,” Taj’s collaboration with Keb’ Mo’, brought his Grammy tally to three wins and 14 nominations, and underscored his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut. Blues Hall of Fame membership, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association and other honors punctuate his résumé.
Taj appreciates the accolades, but his motivation lies elsewhere.
“The blues is bigger than most people think,” he said in a press release. “You could hear Mozart play the blues. It might be more like a lament. It might be more melancholy. But I’m going to tell you: the blues is in there.”