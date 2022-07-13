In Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Mercutio — fatally wounded in a duel with Tybalt — doesn’t let his imminent rendezvous with death stifle his penchant for witty wordplay or his sense of humor. As Romeo comforts his friend and asserts, quite erroneously that “the hurt cannot be much,” Mercutio responds: “No, ’tis not so deep as a well nor so wide as a church-door, but ’tis enough, ’twill serve. Ask for me tomorrow, and you shall find me a grave man. I am peppered, I warrant, for this world.” Mercutio's play on words is true to his character. In this scene, the comic pun stands in contrast to the heartbreaking circumstances that are unfolding, heightening the tragic effect.
Not even Shakespeare can take credit for pioneering the tragicomedy. Combining the serious with the funny goes back all the way to ancient Greece (Euripides’ “Alcestis”) and Rome (Plautus’ “Amphitryon”). Modern tragicomedy often emphasizes the fact that life can be simultaneously bleak and breathtaking, ill-fated and amusing.
Director Taika Waititi successfully juggles the comic and the tragic in Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” released in theaters July 8. Waititi has delivered a deceptively light, fluffy superhero adventure storyline that, at its core, explores elements of the human condition including suffering and sacrifice.
On the surface, the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks and feels familiar. A sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” its tone, cinematography, and pace all parallel its predecessor. In early scenes, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is continuing his self-discovery journey by tagging along with Peter Quill/Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy — although it quickly becomes evident that the Guardians are ready to part ways with the God of Thunder.
It's necessary to know some of the backstory to understand how the character reached this point. Although he became King of Asgard after Odin’s death, the realm was obliterated by Surtur during Ragnarök. At the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor taps Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to wear the crown of New Asgard, a village in Norway that is now home to the surviving Asgardians. Thor then basically proclaims himself a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Having lost all those he loved, Thor has reverted to his former smug, conceited, too-big-for-his-britches nature. He continues to help those in need by fighting alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it’s evident that he is preoccupied with his need to understand his place in the universe. He is beset by equal amounts of hubris and uncertainty. His unwillingness to form new bonds with anyone stems primarily from the end of his romantic relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
Thor receives a distress call from Sif (Jaimie Alexander), an Asgardian warrior. She tells Thor that Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is on a crusade to kill all gods with the Necrosword. She warns Thor that he plans to strike New Asgard next.
When Thor arrives in Norway, he finds Gorr attacking the city. As he defends the city, he is surprised to see Jane wielding Mjolnir — Thor's hammer — as the Mighty Thor. Together with Valkyrie, they manage to impede Gorr, but the God Butcher still manages to abduct a group of Asgardian children in hopes of luring Thor to the Shadow Realm.
Determined to save the children, Thor, Jane and Valkyrie — joined by Korg (voiced by Waititi) — travel to Omnipotence City hoping to rally the other gods and form an army to defeat Gorr. Zeus (Russell Crowe) not only refuses to help them but tries to imprison the group so they cannot inadvertently lead Gorr to their sanctuary. In the ensuing skirmish at Omnipotence City, Korg is injured, and Thor impales Zeus with his own thunderbolt.
Having failed to raise an army, the group presses on to the Shadow Realm, determined to rescue the Asgardian children and keep Gorr from reaching Eternity where he can wish for the obliteration of all gods.
By the way: I am intentionally leaving out some important plot points. Big spoilers. Don't want to ruin it.
Unlike many recent MCU films, “Thor: Love and Thunder” doesn’t revolve around an end-of-the-universe scenario. Yes, Gorr is threatening to wipe out the gods, and that would surely have significant consequences, but this isn't a Thanos-level event that threatens to turn half of all life across the universe into charcoal grill ashes that scatter on the summer breeze. The real peril in “Thor: Love and Thunder” is more focused, more personal, and considerably more moving than one would expect from what seems to be another vibrant, witty, action-packed thrill ride from Waititi. The director beguiles the viewer with an early battlefield sequence that is full of over-the-top action and corny jokes. Soon, he reveals the film's secondary antagonist — and it is an opponent that is all too common.
As Gorr, Bale is as menacing as he is morose. What motivates this character to go on his god-killing spree is something so relatable that it is inexorably intertwined in most religious faiths: Why would a god allow evil and suffering to exist in the world? Why do gods abandon their worshippers when they are most needed? Gorr is Job pushed one step too far. Where Job remained unswervingly devout despite the loss of his wealth, his health, and his children, Gorr takes a very different tack. Following the death of his daughter and the revelation that there is no afterlife, Gorr — empowered by the Necrosword — renounces his faith and slays his god.
It's rare that a superhero film's primary villain can evoke both strong aversion and sympathy in the audience. Waititi pulls it off, thanks in no small part to Bale's performance.
Hemsworth's contribution to the overall success of the film is just as significant. He continues this character's arc, showing how Thor has slipped into his old habits as he struggles to find purpose. As the narrative progresses, the viewer sees that he has continued to mature emotionally and psychologically. That growth is particularly evident in the film's denouement.
“One of the cool things about Marvel films is this ability to embrace various genres within a single film,” said Waititi in the production notes for the film. “It keeps audiences guessing, and the characters within these different genres then feel different all the time. When we came up with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ we knew the fans would really freak out about it, and it really does suggest a lot of what the film is about.”
The depth of the heartache and drama that flows through “Thor: Love and Thunder” brings new dimensions to what appears to be just another escapist cosmic adventure. If all you want from a superhero cinema is a peculiarly dressed good guy defeating a nefarious evildoer, with jokes and well-choreographed fights along the way, Thor's fourth MCU solo outing delivers the goods. I'm glad Waititi brought something new and innovative to the mix, striking the right balance between tragedy and humor, sorrow and jubilation, and offering viewers a compelling narrative that shows how we cope with loss and grief.