CLEARWATER — Jackie Evancho will take the stage Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
After her sold-out performance last year, the multi-platinum selling American classical crossover sensation is back on the road in support of her latest album, “The Debut.” The eighth studio album from 19-year-old Evancho matches her extraordinary voice with one of most exciting reemerging genres in popular music today: Broadway’s New American Songbook. With songs from breakthrough musicals such as “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hanson,” “Waitress,” “Once,” “Rent,” “Wicked,” “Spring Awakening,” and hit films like “The Greatest Showman,” the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Album chart.
A worldwide sensation when she was only 10 years old, Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy vocalist, becoming a mature young adult with a clear direction as to where she, as a creative artist, is taking her career as a singer.
“Dream with Me,” Evancho’s first full-length album, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2011. That same year, Billboard named her the top Classical Albums Artist of the year. She also released “Heavenly Christmas” in 2011. In 2012, she released “Songs from the Silver Screen.”