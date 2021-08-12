Fathom Events will bring Paramount Pictures’ 1986 sci-fi classic “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” to select movie theaters nationwide for its 35th anniversary.
Screenings will be presented Thursday, Aug. 19, at 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3 and 7 p.m.
Starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols, “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” is a thrilling, action-packed installment of the original motion picture saga. When a mysterious alien power threatens the atmosphere of Earth in the 23rd Century, Kirk and his crew must time-travel back to 1986 San Francisco to save mankind. Exploring this strange new world, they encounter punk rock, pizza, and exact-change buses that are as alien as anything in the far reaches of the galaxy.
This special 35th anniversary event will also include the featurette “Three Picture Saga.” In this informative featurette, cast and crew explore the back-story of one of the greatest story arcs in science fiction history, which includes “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” and “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”
Tickets for “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” are on sale now at www.fathomevents.com and through participating cinemas’ box offices. For the most updated list of exhibiting movie theaters, visit www.fathomevents.com.
Following is a list of Tampa Bay area movie theaters scheduled to screen the film:
• Regal Park Place 16, 7200 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park
• AMC Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar
• Regal Citrus Park 20, 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa
• AMC Regency 20, 2496 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon
Theaters and participants are subject to change.
"We are so proud to work with Paramount to bring this Star Trek film back to theatres for the 35th anniversary,” said Tom Lucas, VP of studio relations at Fathom Events. “Between being nominated for four Academy Awards and the unconventional storyline, this film, in particular, deserves the big screen treatment.”
Next month, fans of the franchise will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Sept. 8, 1966, airing of the very first “Star Trek” episode.