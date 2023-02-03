CLEARWATER — Jeff Coffey — former lead vocalist and bassist for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago — will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Coffey was lead tenor vocalist and bassist of Chicago from 2016 to 2018.
“Never in a million years did I ever dream I would have the opportunity to play with a band that I’ve admired my entire life,” Coffey said. “I’ve been a huge fan of Chicago ever since I picked up a trombone back in the ’70s, and I thought Jimmy Pankow was most definitely the coolest trombone player ever! Being on stage with Chicago was such an honor for me and I had the time of my life.”
Coffey has released four solo albums of his own and is known for songs that bridge the gap between pop, rock, and country. His 2007 album “Long Way Home” spawned two singles that reached the Top 20 on the FMQB AC/40 chart.
In 2021, Coffey released “This Time Around.” He continues to write and record new music, collaborating with many different artists and songwriters.