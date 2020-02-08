TAMPA — American stand-up comedian Marc Maron will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $37.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Maron’s popular garage podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” has become a worldwide phenomenon. His landmark interviews with iconic personalities such as Conan O’Brien, Robin Williams, Keith Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and former President Barack Obama resulted in 500 million lifetime downloads and six million downloads per month. Maron stars on screen as jaded writer/director Sam Sylvia on Netflix’s hit series “Glow” and in the recent films “Joker,” “Wonderland” and “Sword of Trust.”