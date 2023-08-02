TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association does not meet during the months of June, July and August; however, the Board is planning to get the club year 2023-24 off to a big start in September.
In addition to the regular daytime meetings, evening meetings will be held for September, October and November on a trial basis in an effort to include artists who have expressed interest in TSAA but have regular daytime jobs and cannot meet during the day.
The evening meetings will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at the Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs. A meet-and-greet segment will get underway at 5:30 p.m.
At both the daytime and evening September meetings, any artists who wish to bring a piece of their artwork, can do so for show and tell.
Although regular daytime meetings are usually held the first Monday of each month, the September meeting will be the second Monday, Sept. 11, as the first Monday is a holiday. These meetings also are held at the Community Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
TSAA is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
For membership and information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 813-765-6219.