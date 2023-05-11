CLEARWATER — Kennedy and Jimmy Failla will bring “The Laughs and Liberty Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined Fox Business Network as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program “Kennedy,” which airs Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. She also appears frequently as a panelist on the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” program, which airs weekdays from noon to 1 p.m.
Prior to joining Fox Business Network, Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel’s “Reality Remix,” a daily news and reality talk show. In 2002, she hosted Game Show Network’s “Friend or Foe” and also hosted “Who Wants To Be Governor of California” in 2003. Previously, Kennedy was a correspondent for MTV News covering events such as the Grammy and Video Music Awards. Kennedy got her start as an MTV VJ in 1992.
Jimmy Failla is an American stand-up comedian, TV pundit, author, and host of the syndicated “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla,” which airs noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Fox News Radio and streams on Fox Nation, Radio.Com and TuneIn. The show is also available as a podcast on iTunes.
Failla was raised in Levittown, New York. A former New York City cab driver, Failla was named Outstanding Male Comedian of the year at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards. His one-hour standup special, “State of the Union,” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has also made multiple standup appearances on AXS TV's “Gotham Comedy Live.” He played himself on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” on TV LAND. In addition, he appears regularly on “Kennedy” on the Fox Business Channel.