John Leguizamo brings “Latin History for Morons” to the Straz Center on Nov. 17.

 Photo by MATTHEW MURPHY

Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.

Our Top 5

• John Leguizamo: “Latin History for Morons,” Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• “Madam Butterfly,” Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.

• Dwight Yoakam, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Kevin James, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Storm Large, Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 and 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $34.50 to $49.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Other weekend events

Clearwater

• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

• “South Pacific,” through Nov. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” by Nagle Jackson; through Nov. 24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.

• The Wizards of Winter, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Dunedin

• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.

Pinellas Park

• Neil Diamond tribute, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

St. Petersburg

• Third Eye Blind, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.

• Electric Wizard, Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.

• Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.

Tampa

• “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse, presented by Jobsite Theatre; through Nov. 17, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• “Disenchanted,” presented by Mad Theatre of Tampa, Nov. 14-24, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $37.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Straight No Chaser, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Tampa Bay Symphony: Brahms and Barber, Sunday, Nov. 17, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Ryanhood, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

