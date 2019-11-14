Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• John Leguizamo: “Latin History for Morons,” Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Madam Butterfly,” Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.
• Dwight Yoakam, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kevin James, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Storm Large, Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 and 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $34.50 to $49.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “South Pacific,” through Nov. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” by Nagle Jackson; through Nov. 24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• The Wizards of Winter, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Pinellas Park
• Neil Diamond tribute, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• Third Eye Blind, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Electric Wizard, Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse, presented by Jobsite Theatre; through Nov. 17, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Disenchanted,” presented by Mad Theatre of Tampa, Nov. 14-24, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $37.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Straight No Chaser, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Brahms and Barber, Sunday, Nov. 17, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Ryanhood, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.