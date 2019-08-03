TAMPA — The Jonas Brothers take the stage Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $26.20. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Grammy-nominated multiplatinum trio are in the midst of their 40-city “Happiness Begins Tour” this summer. The tour will support the Jonas Brothers’ new album “Happiness Begins” from Republic Records. Their fifth studio album, “Happiness Begins” was released June 7 and is their first release since 2013’s “Live.” The new album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It boasts the biggest total units and sales figure for a No. 1 album in the United States this year. It also ranks as the biggest pure sales week for an album since Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” in 2017.
The “Happiness Begins Tour” is the Jonas Brothers’ first headline tour in almost a decade.
“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the trio said in a press release promoting the tour. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned.”
Prior to the release of the new album, the Jonas Brothers released the comeback single “Sucker” on March 1. To some extent, the song came as a surprise to many loyal fans who thought they might never hear new music from the trio again. “Sucker” rides a beat that’s as stripped down as it is powerful, with the snap of live drums bringing a fresh perspective to the sophistication of modern pop.
“It’s got a great rock feel to it, mixed with some really soulful elements on the vocals,” said Nick Jonas on the Republic Records website. “The lyric is about being hopelessly in love, and that’s something that resonates with all of us. Kevin’s got a wife of ten years and two kids, I’m newly married, and Joe gets married later on this year. The love in our world, to be able to share that with our fans, that’s a dream come true.”
Produced by Ryan Tedder, with assistance from Frank Dukes, “Sucker” combines the groove-driven direction that Nick has pursued in his solo career with the band aesthetic his brother Joe has crafted with DNCE.
“Joe’s got a little more of a rock-funk sound to his thing, and I’m a little more soulful, R&B pop,” said Nick. “When Ryan played us ‘Sucker’ what really stood out to me was the beat, the overall production, and the blending of those different sounds.”
That blend is a hallmark of the Jonas Brothers’ approach in 2019.
“We used to bicker about picking vocal parts,” said Joe. “This time, it’s ‘Whatever’s going to sound the best.’ We’ll cut both vocals — I’ll cut a full song, Nick will cut a full song — and then we’ll put together sonically what we feel will sound the best.”
The road to new music for the Jonas Brothers began a little more than a year ago, with discussions about what form a reunion might take. But before those discussions could get too far, some healing was necessary. The trio announced a split in 2013, after four studio albums, two Disney TV movies, two seasons of a TV series, and non-stop touring had made them into a phenomenon that more often than not drowned out the music itself. But while all three agree good things have come from the split, there were still a lot of feelings to work through.
“We were having conversations we’d never really had,” said Joe.
“We did a lot of healing as a family,” Nick added. “Healing that was long overdue.”