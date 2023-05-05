CLEARWATER — “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” will return to the Tampa Bay area for one performance on Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
21st Century Artists Inc. has been presenting this ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade. The consensus has been that the act is the closest to ABBA audiences can get. “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” celebrates the 1972 musical partnership formed by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Calling themselves ABBA, the pop group went on to become one of the most commercially successful groups in the history of popular music.
As a tribute group, “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” re-creates the magic of this ensemble. Highlights of their many successful U.S. tours include sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Highland Park in Chicago, Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, and Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.
“The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, playing ABBA hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”