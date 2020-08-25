Before discussing the new Disney+ adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s “The One and Only Ivan,” I think it is only fair that readers know I haven’t actually read the book yet. My mom has, and she told me about important parts in the plot. “The One and Only Ivan” debuted exclusively on Disney+ on Aug. 21.
This film was directed by Thea Sharrock, based on the 2012 children’s novel by Applegate. Mike White wrote the screenplay. In the movie, Ivan is voiced by Sam Rockwell, who I know from “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
Ivan is a gorilla that performs at a circus in the mall. He is friends with a girl named Julia. Soon a baby elephant named Ruby comes to the circus to attract more crowds. Ivan’s friend Stella, an older elephant, takes care of Ruby. When Stella’s leg is injured, she makes Ivan promise to help Ruby be free so she won’t live the life she did. Ivan agrees, and eventually uses his drawing skills to get all of the animals out of their cages and into the wild. The other characters include a mischievous stray dog named Bob; Mack, who owns the circus; an indulged poodle named Snickers; a nervous seal named Frankie; a baseball-playing chicken named Henrietta; a rabbit named Murphy, who rides a toy fire truck; a parrot named Thelma; and Julia’s father, George.
I thought the characters were interesting. The CGI was convincing enough, mostly for the smaller animals. The plot was enjoyable as a standalone story, just not as good compared to the book.
One theme in “The One and Only Ivan” is that animals shouldn’t be kept in cages. Another theme is that anyone can make a difference.
The only real problem I see with this film is that they softened the story too much. I heard about important details that weren’t in the movie. Specifically, the reason that Stella wanted Ruby free was because the animals were actually harmed. It is also the reason for her leg injury. Their cages also weren’t as clean and pretty as they were portrayed. It took a lot more than one painting to shut down the circus. If these aspects of the story were mentioned in the film, it would have helped to emphasize the issue of animal cruelty. I don’t know why Disney would try to avoid the most emotional parts; they didn’t have a problem with that in their other movies.
Thematically, this movie is similar to the 2019 live-action “Dumbo” remake. Both movies discuss releasing circus animals into a better habitat. The animals in both movies have human friends to help them get their freedom.
I’m not sure whether to recommend this movie or not. On one hand, it is a heartwarming story about the importance of freedom. On the other hand, more details from the book would make it more understandable. I liked it, but it could be better.
You will like this movie if you like to watch happy films without a lot of tragic events. Animal lovers will also enjoy it. However, if you watch the movie, you should probably also read the more accurate novel it was based on.
Tracey Zumpe offers her thoughts on the film.
As a teacher, I am going to own up to an embarrassing fact: When I was a student, on at least one occasion, I took the easy way out and read the Cliffs Notes to complete a book report — H.G Wells’ “The Time Machine.” Do they even have those anymore? People of a certain age will know the small yellow and black books of which I speak. Younger folks can just picture “Romeo and Juliet for Dummies.”
As an adult I have come to the realization that I did myself a huge disservice by not reading the book, and actually read it with my daughter a few years ago. There is a richness that you can’t find with a synopsis. Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” takes Katherine Applegate’s heartwarming Newbery Award-winning book — which doubles as a treatise against animal cruelty — and breaks it down into the watered-down abridged version.
Directed by Thea Sharrock, “The One and Only Ivan” is told from the point of view of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla. The book is loosely based on a true story. In the film Ivan was captured as baby and eventually raised as a pet and substitute child by his owner, Mack, and his wife. When Mack’s wife leaves because Ivan is too much responsibility, Mack starts a sideshow centered around Ivan at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall. Ivan is content with his friends, his crayons and his habitat. Then while witnessing a friend’s pain he realizes animals shouldn’t live in cages, they need to be free. Ivan then makes a promise he has to keep.
Disney’s adaptation of “The One and Only Ivan” is prettier. Mack is nicer and you miss the dark undertones of the story you see in the book. In the book, Ivan gradually remembers his wild self, there is a build-up of frustration and there is an emotional investment you never really get to in the movie.
If you want to truly understand Ivan’s motivation as an artist and a wild animal who longs for his freedom and the freedom of his friends — READ THE BOOK.
B.C. Zumpe is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director. Tracey Zumpe is an artist, a teacher and a coastal North Carolina resident who moved to Florida for love (and possibly to be closer to Walt Disney World).