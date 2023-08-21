CLEARWATER — The Calta Comedy Circus will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St.
Tickets start at $38.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The show will feature national comedians Ian Bagg, Josh Sneed and Mike Cannon, plus sideshow acts hosted by Mike Calta from 102.5 the Bone’s “The Mike Calta Show.” For information, visit www.theboneonlinecom.
The Calta Comedy Circus is billed as “a night of laughs and surprises,” featuring Ian Bagg, Josh Sneed, and Mike Cannon.
Bagg’s fast-paced, off-the-cuff style has him winning over television audiences, and he placed in the finals of NBC's “Last Comic Standing.” He made appearances on “Late Night with Conan O'Brien” and “The Tonight Show.” Bagg is also the co-host of the weekly hockey podcast, “Enjoying Orange Slices with Jeff and Ian.”
Sneed is a nationally touring comedian who’s had appearances on Comedy Central, including his own comedy special. He’s been seen on “Last Comic Standing” and is one of the most played artists on Sirius/XM radio. Sneed is a headliner in standup comedy clubs around the country and has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Ron White and Kevin Hart.
Cannon is a New York City based comedian, podcaster and actor. He appeared as a guest on the popular Barstool Sports series “Friday Night Pints” and as a guest on Comedy Central’s “Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano.” Cannon was an actor on Blake Griffin’s “Double Cross” on TruTV, a panelist on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” a talking head on TruTV’s “Greatest Ever,” a sketch performer on TruTV’s “Top Funniest” and was a contributing writer and performer for MTV2’s “Guy Code.”