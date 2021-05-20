CLEARWATER — Crowder will bring “The Milk and Honey Tour” to the Tampa Bay area with a performance Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $28.75, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Crowder is on tour in support of the new album “Milk and Honey,” set to be released June 11. For a list of tour dates and to pre-order the new album, visit www.crowdermusic.com.
Crowder’s first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and garnered multiple radio hits including “I Am” and “Lift Your Head Weary Sinner.” The album went on to sell over three million copies and earn three Grammy nominations, a Dove Award and numerous K-LOVE Fan Award nominations. It was also named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year.
“American Prodigal,” the Grammy nominated follow-up, landed at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart, No. 3 on the Digital Albums Chart, No. 5 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart and No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. In addition to two Top 10 singles from the album, the song, “All My Hope” was a No. 1 radio single. The record earned the Solo Artist Dove Award, six Dove Award nominations and two K-LOVE Fan Award nominations.
In 2018, Crowder released the album “I Know a Ghost” and the first single “Red Letters” was a huge hit with an immediate connection for his fans. Other hits on the album included “Let It Rain” and “I’m Leaning on You.”