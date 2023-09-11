A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘A Haunting in Venice’
Genre: Supernatural mystery
Cast: Kyle Allen, Kenneth Branagh, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Rated: PG-13
In post-World War II Venice, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15 by 20th Century Studios.
‘Dumb Money’
Genre: Biographical comedy-drama
Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen
Director: Craig Gillespie
Rated: R
“Dumb Money” is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop into the world’s hottest company.
In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich — until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.
The film will be released by Sony Pictures Releasing in select theaters on Sept. 15, before expanding into wide release on Oct. 6.
‘Love at First Sight’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips and Jameela Jamil
Director: Vanessa Caswill
Rated: PG-13
After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?
“Love at First Sight” is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the “To All the Boys” franchise based on the wildly popular novel, “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,” by Jennifer E Smith.
The film is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 15 on Netflix.
‘A Million Miles Away’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Sarayu Blue, Veronica Falcón, Julio César Cedillo, Garret Dillahunt and Eric Johnson
Director: Alejandra Márquez Abella
Rated: PG
Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, “A Million Miles Away” follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal.
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 14 by Amazon Studios.
‘Camp Hideout’
Genre: Family film
Cast: Ethan Drew, Corbin Bleu, Amanda Leighton, and Christopher Lloyd
Director: Sean Olson
Rated: PG
Mischievous foster teen Noah (Ethan Drew) finds himself in trouble again.
After one such petty crime and crossing paths with two foes, he chooses summer camp over juvenile hall. Upon arrival, Noah quickly comes to realize the camp's notorious owner, Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and his dog Lazaraus ironically loathe children. The double whammy takes a turn as Jake (Corbin Bleu), an optimistic camp leader, lifts Noah’s pessimistic attitude. The friendship snowballs for the good as Noah opens up to fellow campers and together they bond in all the fun and memorable ways camp offers. When all seems well, the “bad guys” show up at camp in search of Noah to take back what he stole.
Together, Noah and his fellow campers band together to construct a funhouse hideout in the woods, packed with booby traps, zip lines, and bees. In a “change of heart,” cold-hearted Falco warms to the campers, and steps in to help; and together they all learn a valuable lesson of sticking together.
The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 15 by Roadside Attractions.
‘The Inventor’
Genre: Stop motion animated biographical film
Cast: Stephen Fry, Marion Cotillard, Daisy Ridley, and Matt Berry
Director: Jim Capobianco
Rated: PG
“The Inventor” follows famed inventor and artist Leonardo da Vinci (Stephen Fry) after he leaves Italy for France. In his new country, da Vinci joins the French court where he experiments with flying contraptions, invents machines and studies the human body, all in an effort to answer the question: “What is the meaning of life?”
Blue Fox Entertainment will release the film on Sept. 15.