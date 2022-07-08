CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the return of the Summer Classic Movies Series. This summer, the Cap will celebrate some of the classic films of 1982.
Films will be screened at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Family four-packs and loge box four-pack tickets also are available. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Before revealing the series lineup, let’s consider why 1982 stands out as one of the finest years in cinema history.
In 1982, I probably saw more films in the theater than I had seen in my entire life up until that point. A few factors combined to make this a reality. First, I had recently moved to Seminole — specifically, to a subdivision off Oakhurst Road called Heather Acres. Still too young to drive, our house was just a bike ride away from Seminole Mall. Second, Seminole Mall had a two-screen AMC theater that played last-run films that often had been released weeks — or months — earlier. Tickets back in the day cost a measly $1. Third, Hollywood was experiencing a magical renaissance, churning out a string of titles by up-and-coming directors and combining the film industry’s newest and most promising stars with legends of the silver screen.
Alone or with my best friend from Seminole High School, I spent more time in that theater than in front of my television set. That year, I watched — and rewatched — dozens of films, such as “Swamp Thing,” “Deathtrap,” “Victor/Victoria,” “Cat People,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “Rocky III,” “Poltergeist,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Firefox,” “Blade Runner,” “The Thing,” “Tron,” “Six Pack,” “Young Doctors in Love,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Zapped,” “The Pirate Movie,” and “The Beastmaster” — and that only takes us through August! Admittedly, not all the films listed here are classics; in fact, some are fairly terrible. Still, that year provided a taste of what my parents’ generation must have experienced before the small screen started to erode the big screen’s monopoly on American audiences.
The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has curated a selection of some of 1982’s best offerings for the Summer Classic Movie Series.
Following is a list of scheduled screenings. More films may be announced. All movies, dates and times are subject to change.
‘Blade Runner’
Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.
This science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos. Set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019, synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work on space colonies. When a fugitive group of advanced replicants led by Roy Batty (Hauer) escapes back to Earth, burnt-out cop Rick Deckard (Ford) reluctantly agrees to hunt them down.
Memorable quote: “All those moments will be lost in time ... like tears in rain. Time to die.”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5
‘Poltergeist’
Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
This American supernatural horror film is directed by Tobe Hooper and written by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais and Mark Victor from a story by Spielberg. The film stars JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Heather O’Rourke and Beatrice Straight. A suburban family finds their home invaded by malevolent ghosts that abduct their daughter.
Memorable quote: “They’re here.”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5
‘48 Hrs.’
Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
This buddy-cop action-comedy stars Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. The film was Murphy’s breakout film role and earned him his first Golden Globe award for Best Acting Debut. Detective Jack Cates (Nolte) breaks bank robber Reggie Hammond (Murphy) out of federal prison on a 48-hour leave to help him capture his former partner and now killer, Albert Ganz, who had escaped from prison.
Memorable quote: “You know, the generosity of women never ceases to amaze me.”
Zump-o-meter score: 4/5
‘The Dark Crystal’
Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. Matinee
This dark fantasy film was produced by ITC Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company and was directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Jen, a Gelfing must go on a quest to restore balance to the world of Thra and overthrow the ruling Skeksis by restoring a powerful broken crystal.
Memorable quote: “What was sundered and undone shall be whole — the two made one.”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5
‘The Thing’
Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
This American science fiction film was directed by John Carpenter and tells the story of a group of American researchers in Antarctica who encounter the eponymous "Thing," a parasitic extraterrestrial life-form that assimilates, then imitates, other organisms. The group is overcome by paranoia and conflict as they learn that they can no longer trust each other and that any of them could be the Thing. The cast includes Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon and Keith David.
Memorable quote: “If it takes us over, then it has no more enemies, nobody left to kill it. And then it’s won.”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5
‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’
Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
This musical comedy film co-written, produced by directed by Colin Higgins stars Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton, Jim Nabors, Charles Durning and Dom DeLuise. Miss Mona (Parton) runs the Chicken Ranch, a brother with a long history in a small Texas town. The locals have a good relationship with the institution and Mona is respected in the community. The Sheriff, Ed Earl Dodd (Reynolds) also looks out for the Chicken Ranch due to his past with Miss Mona. However, when pious reporter Melvin Thorpe (DeLuise) exposes the brothel, outside interests want it shut down, putting the governor (Durning) in a tough spot.
Memorable quote: “You know, it's always a business doing pleasure with you, Charlie!”
Zump-o-meter score: 4/5
‘An Officer and a Gentleman’
Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.
This romantic drama film stars Richard Gere, Debra Winger, and Louis Gossett Jr., who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film. The film follows Zack Mayo (Gere), who is a new member of the U.S. Navy with a hot temper and bad attitude problem. When Mayo signs up for the Aviation Academy, he is met with the strict leadership of Sgt. Emil Foley (Gossett), who gives him guidance on how to relate with other people. Through Foley’s help, and an unexpected romance with Paula (Winger), an outsider who hangs around the naval base, Zack learns some tough lessons and discovers what he truly wants out of life.
Memorable quote: “I expect to lose half of you before I'm finished. I will use every means necessary, fair and unfair, to trip you up, to expose your weaknesses as a potential aviator.”
Zump-o-meter score: 4/5
‘Victor/Victoria’
Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
This musical comedy was written and directed by Blake Edwards and starred Julie Andrews, James Garner, Robert Preston, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Karras and John Rhys-Davies. The plot revolves around Victoria Grant (Andrews), a down-and-out British soprano who struggles to find work in the nightclubs of 1930s Paris. While trying to scam a free meal, Grant meets cabaret performer Toddy (Preston), who comes up with an idea that will change everything. Acting as her manager, Toddy bills Grant as a male female impersonator. When the nightclubs eat it up, the duo makes it big — even a Chicago mobster (Garner) is enamored with Grant, which doesn’t sit well with his current girlfriend, Norma Cassady (Warren). But keeping the truth a secret is no easy task.
Memorable quote: “In a place like this, it would be an event if there wasn't a bug in your salad.”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5
‘Annie’
Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.
This musical comedy-drama directed by John Huston was based on the 1977 Broadway musical of the same and stars Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Tim Curry, Ann Reinking, Aileen Quinn and Geoffrey Holder. The film follows a young orphan named Annie (Quinn) in New York City during the Great Depression who is taken in by America’s richest billionaire, Oliver Warbucks (Finney). This musical contains classic songs such as “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” and “Easy Street.”
Memorable quote: “Leapin' lizards!”
Zump-o-meter score: 5/5