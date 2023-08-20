TARPON SPRINGS — A Meet the Artists event will be presented Saturday, Aug. 26, 5-7 p.m., in the gallery at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave.
The guild will welcome and celebrate several new artists at the gallery. The guild focuses on local area award-winning artists and encourages them by making space available for them to exhibit their work.
Artists and the general community are invited to come together and appreciate the beauty and creativity in our own backyard. There will be 20 artists on hand to chat and share ideas with. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a $50 door prize towards a gallery purchase.
The new artists are Don Naumann, photography; Kristina Gintautiene, encaustic and acrylic; Dina Marie, acrylic; Joy Lewin, photography; Sally Fuller, photography; Amy Fitzgerald, photography; Clif Moorhead, watercolor; and Peggy McCardle, acrylic, oil.