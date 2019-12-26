EBDT to present ‘The Wild Women of Winedale’
CLEARWATER — “The Wild Women of Winedale” by Hope, Jones and Wooten will open Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
Directed by Alan Mohney Jr., the production will run through Feb. 23. The cast will include Brick, Donna Donnelly, Dottie Hershman, Tracey Reynolds and Pat Zint. Samantha Parisi will serve as stage manager. Mohney also designed and constructed the set. Debbie Yones is assistant director as well as understudy along with Emily Rogers.
“It is wonderful,” said Susan Fletcher Lyons, Early Bird’s producer. “The writing trio of Hope, Jones and Wooten has done it again. Audiences will have so much fun watching ‘The Wild Women of Winedale.’ It has a lot of heart. It is a hilarious and touching story of friendship and sisterhood.”
This production will be Mohney’s second time directing at Early Bird.
“This is the joyful, exuberant, and truly touching story of three women at crossroads in their lives,” said Mohney. “These sisters have endured the loss of husbands, loved ones, and friends, and offer us a delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives and their homes.”
With equal doses of hilarity and heart, they come together to prove that it's never too late to take another one of life's paths for a grand new adventure, and it's never too late to say "Just let go!"
Following this show’s run, Early Bird’s next production will be “A Comedy of Tenors,” directed by Rick Bronson, running March 7 through April 26.
The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters.
Shows are 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Catherine Hickman Theater to present Rat Pack Together Again
GULFPORT – The Rat Pack Together Again will perform Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m., at Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-893-1070.
This Tony Sands production serves as a tribute to the legendary performers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
These famous superstars came together in the 1960s at the Sands Casino in Las Vegas. This show will re-create their magic once again. The performance captures the onstage banter that made the Rat Pack act a huge hit in Vegas. Even though all have since died, their legacy lives on through three sensational tribute artists who assume the roles of the talented singers during their glory days.
Tony Sands stars as Sinatra, Robert Cabella will be playing Martin, and Jeff Foote portrays Davis. Together, they bring audiences the best of the Rat Pack songs, comedy, skits, and of course, all their individual hits.
Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra to perform
PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra will perform Sunday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The concert will feature classical masterpieces, pop favorites and Broadway hits. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Visit www.pinellasparkcivicorchestra.org.