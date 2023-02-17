CLEARWATER — Four-time Grammy winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will perform Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and March 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $69.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Lovett will perform with his Acoustic Group. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.lylelovett.com.
The pared-down version of his Large Band brings together a collection of world-renowned musicians, spotlighting string players such as Leland Sklar, Jeff White and Luke Bulla. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances not only showcase his talents as a performer but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, this Texas native has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers, earning him four Grammy Awards, and the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award. He also was named Texas’ State Musician.
Last year, Lovett released his latest album, “12th of June,” on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, “12th of June” features a mix of new originals, including previously released singles “12th of June” and “Pants Is Overrated.” Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues.