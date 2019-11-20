TELLABRATION! celebrates the art of storytelling

TELLABRATION! is a worldwide celebration of the art of storytelling. In November each year, storytellers around the globe host events in their communities.
Two local guilds – the Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Storytellers’ Guild – will host events in Pinellas County this year.
The Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay hosts its TELLABRATION! event Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Arts & Music Center, 706 2nd St. N. There is a $5 cover at the door.
The Tampa Bay Storytellers’ Guild hosts its event Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m., at the Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave. Entry is free.
Both guilds include Tampa Bay area storytellers in their lineup. SOTB features Walt Belcher, Eileen Berger, Katie Green, Jim Kissane, Steve Palys, Andrea Swan, Wanda Stuart, Ross Tarr and Ray Teasdale. Meanwhile, Belcher, Green, Kissane and Teasdale, among others, will also take the stage at the TBSG event.
SOTB also welcomes storytellers from throughout the Southeast on Nov. 23, including Lucky and Maureen Cole from the Everglades; Josh Campbell, creative director of Spill-it in Memphis; and Lili Rose, “The Red Hot Mama,” who has performed throughout Orlando and Las Vegas.
TELLABRATION! was launched in 1988 by the Connecticut Storytelling Center in several locations throughout that state. The original mission of TELLABRATION! was that “we need to do more storytelling. We need to have more family time. We need to bring back the old-fashioned community that results from storytelling,” said Ross Tarr, founder of SOTB.
Maureen Belote, president of the Tampa Bay Storytellers’ Guild, added, “It started as a concept to help people realize that telling stories is not for children alone.”
In those early days of TELLABRATION!, families and friends were encouraged to gather at their homes and tell stories.
“The idea was to tell stories about your family, about your community, about people you know,” Tarr said.
TELLABRATION! has grown significantly in four decades. Today, the event falls under the National Storytelling Network’s umbrella, and each year, an event is held on every continent but Antarctica.
“Now, it’s grown into some very large storytelling show venues,” Tarr said. “There are 300 to 400 venues around the world doing a storytelling event, and hundreds and hundreds more storytelling guilds around the country promoting and doing little events in libraries and homes. It’s become an international event.”
Belote said TELLABRATION! appeals to all ages.
“These events are a lot of fun and draw adults out for storytelling,” she said, adding, “Whether you’re 8 or 108, you’ll enjoy them.”
Both Tampa Bay-based guilds are active year-round, hosting meetings and storytelling performances.
“My main purpose in life is to promote and maintain interest and love of classical storytelling, that’s oral storytelling, not reading the books, but telling stories,” Tarr said.
The Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon for a story swap and coaching session at the St. Petersburg Main Library, 3745 9th Ave. N. These meetings are free to attend and “anybody who loves stories or who is interested in learning how to do storytelling” are welcome, Tarr said.
The guild also brings storytelling throughout the community through schools, recreation departments and nonprofit organizations, focusing on events and workshops for children. All money raised at their Nov. 23 event will benefit this programming.
The Tampa Bay Storytellers’ Guild meets monthly at a different member’s home for a potluck and story swap or themed program. Guild members also perform regularly throughout the greater Tampa Bay area. These storytellers have taken the stage at local schools, businesses and senior centers; the Tampa Theatre; the Children’s Museum of Tampa; First Night St. Pete; and state, county and local festivals.
For more information about the Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay, email Tarr at rosstarr@aol.com or call 727-418-5578.
For more information about the Tampa Bay Storytellers’ Guild, call Belote at 727-736-6466 or email Maureen@storytellermaureenb.com.