SAFETY HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Darrell Scott will take the stage Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
The multi-instrumentalist Scott comes from a musical family with a father who had him smitten with guitars by the age of 4, alongside a brother who played Jerry Reed style as well. From there, things only ramped up with literature and poetry endeavors while a student at Tufts University.
He recently toured two years each with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. These days, he can be found roaming his Tennessee wilderness acreage or leading songwriting workshops to help people tell their own truths. He is still busy, however, writing, producing, and performing.
Scott recently spoke to Tampa Bay Newspapers. Here’s what he had to say.
Tampa Bay Newspapers: In what ways did your father's lifelong passion for songwriting encourage your creativity?
Scott: My dad wrote songs in the house and I would hear him working on them in the next room. My oldest brother did as well, so music and creativity was open and exposed. That made it pretty natural to reach for an instrument and a pad of paper. We’d all gather up in the living room to play music and their records and radio playing a lot.
TBN: Tell me about those who have influenced your songwriting — both musical artists as well as poets and writers.
Scott: Poets: Phillip Levine and Walt Whitman. Songwriters: Guy Clark, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot. All that combined with observation, which is mostly what I do.
TBN: More than 70 artists have recorded your songs. Is there any difference in your approach to writing a song you intend to record yourself versus one that will be recorded by someone else?
Scott: They all start with me writing them for myself. Any time I have tried to write for others, the song sounds like I write for others (and they) never record those songs.
TBN: What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
Scott: At this moment, it is the last song I wrote. Other times, it is the next song I write.
TBN: In recent years, you have toured with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. What kind of impact does touring have on your creative output?
Scott: Collaboration has great impact on creativity — to deliver something worthy here and now.
Writing songs while touring is hard to do. Time is taken to just move around the world. Home is more creative time by comparison for writing.
TBN: Tell me about how you help people share their own stories through your songwriting workshops.
Scott: I encourage them to tell their stories as opposed to seeking the “hit parade” (whatever that is). When someone writes from exposing or expressing themselves, that vulnerability translates to the listener — and makes a better, truer song.