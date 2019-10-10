TAMPA — Continuing a landmark 2019 highlighted by one milestone after another, Denver-based artist Nick Miller — known professionally as Illenium — will play Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit LiveNation.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
On Aug. 16, Illenium released “Ascend,” his third full-length studio album.
The new album represents a wide scope of Illenium’s expansive, entrancing, and engaging vision. Once again, he elevates his signature sound with majestic melodies, intriguing instrumentation, and genre-defying song-craft. He introduced this chapter by way of the latest single “Good Things Fall Apart” with Jon Bellion. Straight out of the gate, it blasted off with stratospheric success. During its first week at radio, it became No. 1 “Most Added at Alternative.” Additionally, it debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Dance chart. To date, total streams have surpassed 22 million and counting. Attracting acclaim, Billboard dubbed it, “a happy slice of emo-inspired with a side of radio pop.”
Prior to the album release, Illenium announced plans for his biggest North American headline tour to date. The “Ascend Tour,” produced by AEG Presents, has the performer playing to more than 250,000 fans in 30 cities.
“Good Things Fall Apart” followed hot on the heels of two explosive anthems from Illenium. To date, his single “Crashing,” featuring Bahari, has amassed nearly 40 million total streams. Meanwhile, the follow-up “Pray” featuring Kameron Alexander was featured on the soundtrack to a new HBO documentary.
Illenium creates immersive emotional experiences, displaying an adeptness for crafting aural arrangements that vary in style, beauty, complexity and depth. With two previous full-length albums to his credit and sundry singles and remixes, he has surpassed the 1 billion stream mark across his discography.
“Ashes,” his debut album, was released to critical acclaim in early 2016. “Awake” followed in 2017 and hit No. 1 on the iTunes Electronic Dance Charts in 12 countries. Named one of the 10 Best Dance/Electronic Albums of 2017 by Billboard, it included such singles as “Feel Good” with Gryffin featuring Daya, and “Crawl Outta Love.”