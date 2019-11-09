CLEARWATER — Comedian, actor, writer and producer Kevin James will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
James is widely known for playing Doug Heffernan on the hit CBS-TV sitcom “The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998. The show earned him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” for Sony Television and CBS.
In 2001, James did his first stand-up comedy special. “Sweat the Small Stuff” was a one-hour special for Comedy Central. In 2005, James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports special “Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach,” a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament. The program was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special, “Never Don’t Give Up,” premiered on Netflix in April 2018.
James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and its sequel, “Zookeeper,” and “Here Comes the Boom.” He made his feature film debut in 2005 in Columbia Pictures’ “Hitch” starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Pixels,” “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.” He starred in the feature “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” for Netflix in 2016. In addition to his on-camera work, James’s voice has been featured in the animated films “Barnyard” for Nickelodeon Movies, as well as “Monster House” and the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise for Sony Pictures Animation.