Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue, July 27-28, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Gloria West and the Gents, Friday, July 26, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Brian Regan, Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Shawn Mendes, Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• Lionel Richie, Sunday, July 28, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Other weekend events
St. Petersburg
• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Fun Home” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, through Aug. 18, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Ella Jet and Future Soul, Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Ward Smith & Friends, Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, presented by Jobsite Theater; through Aug. 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs
• The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for Tarpon Arts members. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.