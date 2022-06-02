DUNEDIN — This summer, the Dunedin Fine Art Center seems to have been inspired by a song from The Who’s 1969 “Tommy,” borrowing from the refrain for its theme of “See Me, Feel Me, Touch Me.” The theme signals a special multi-media experience, bristling with powerful and provocative works of art.
Individual summer 2022 exhibits will open over the next two months at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. The lineup includes the lustrous sculptures of Thomas Anderson III, mixed media works and installations of Vickie Pierre, emotive visual interpretations of works and words from “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” and the kaleidoscopic spectrum of the Colored Pencil Society of America’s International Exhibition.
Following is an overview of DFAC’s summer exhibits.
“Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” will run from June 1 to July 1 in the Meta B. Brown and John and Pat Rossi galleries at DFAC. Inspired by the legendary online ‘book’ of imaginary words by John Koenig (now available in book form), artists are invited to illustrate a word from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows or invent your own to translate into visual form. To view the online archive of words, visit archive.org/details/the-dictionary-of-obscure-sorrows.
“Thomas Anderson III,” a solo exhibition, will run June 10 through Aug. 28 in the Gamble Family Gallery at DFAC. Anderson, a Tarpon Springs-based sculptor, creates powerful portraits in stone and wood reflecting the visions and reality of an African American man.
“Vickie Pierre,” a solo exhibition, will be presented June 10 through Aug. 14 in the Entel Family Gallery. Pierre is a Florida-based multi-media artist of Haitian heritage and rising acclaim. Her creative process is informed and inspired by memory, fantasy, surrealism, popular culture and the decorative and ornamental arts.
“My creative process is informed and inspired by memory, fantasy, surrealism, popular culture and the decorative and ornamental arts,” Pierre explains in on her website. “This inspiration has manifested itself in years of collecting diverse materials that often serve as muses in my daily practice and as actual, physical elements within my assemblages and installations. My continued focus is on the universal themes of identity with references to design and nature, as well as the interconnectivity between my Haitian heritage (including the larger Caribbean community) and global cultural mythologies while concurrently considering feminine and historic tropes relative to contemporary cultural politics.”
“Colored Pencil Society of America International Exhibition” will be on display from July 11 through Aug. 13 in the Meta B. Brown and John and Pat Rossi galleries. This annual exhibition showcases the best colored pencil artists working today coinciding with the CPSA convention.
In addition, works from DFAC’s award-winning faculty will also be featured in DFAC’s second floor Teaching Gallery beginning June 3 and continuing through Dec. 23.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.