PINELLAS PARK — “A Tribute to Broadway,” starring the Bachelors of Broadway, will be presented Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance and $22 at the door. For information, call 727-369-5281 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/1772/Performing-Arts-Center.
Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony — and you've got a ticket to the Bachelors of Broadway. This brand-new three-man act features lush symphonic arrangements of songs from modern and classic musicals, such as “Wicked,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “42nd Street,” “Hamilton,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Les Miserables.” Starring New York City's top theatrical talent, Bachelors of Broadway offers a fresh take on audience favorites that have captivated millions worldwide.