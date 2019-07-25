A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins Jr., Emile Hirsch, Luke Perry, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Al Pacino, Scoot McNairy, Mike Moh, Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, Lorenza Izzo, Rafal Zawierucha, Danny Strong, Sydney Sweeney and Damon Herriman
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Rated: R
Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.
The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Skin’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga, Danielle Macdonald, Mike Colter and Bill Camp
- Director: Guy Nattiv
- Rated: R
After a difficult childhood drives him into the grasps of a white supremacist gang, Bryon (Jamie Bell) tries to escape to a new life, all the while questioning whether he's capable of undoing — and repenting for — the evil he's done.
Filmmaker Guy Nattiv, whose short film of the same title won the Academy Award earlier this year, makes his English-language feature debut with this galvanizing story of transformation, inspired by actual events.
‘The Mountain’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tye Sheridan, Jeff Goldblum, Denis Lavant, Hannah Gross and Udo Kier
- Director: Rick Alverson
- Not rated
Set against the 1950s "golden age" of American male supremacy, an introverted young photographer (Tye Sheridan) joins a renowned lobotomist (Jeff Goldblum) on a tour to promote the doctor’s recently-debunked procedure.
As he increasingly identifies with an asylum’s patients, he becomes enamored with a rebellious young woman (Hannah Gross) and lost in the burgeoning New Age movement of the west.
‘See You Soon’
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Liam McIntyre, Jenia Tanaeva and Harvey Keitel
- Director: David Mahmoudieh
- Rated: R
“See You Soon” is a modern-day Cinderella story.
A U.S. soccer star suffers a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup and during his recovery embarks on a romance with a Russian single mother. The film carries a positive message about love building bridges between the unlikeliest of places, and the power of soccer to unite the world.