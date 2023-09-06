TAMPA — Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre will co-produce a stark and powerful production of Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible,” running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 East Kennedy Blvd., Suite 151, Tampa.
An opening night celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
“The Crucible” is a powerful drama set amidst the Salem witch trials of 1692. The play tells the story of a small Puritan town that is thrown into chaos when a group of young girls begin accusing people of witchcraft. As the accusations mount, the town descends into madness, and innocent people are hanged.
Directed by Georgia Mallory Guy, artistic director of ThinkTank Theatre, this production will feature a cast of local professional actors, including Robert Teasdale as John Proctor, Brianna Larson as Elizabeth Proctor, Luis Rivera as Reverend Hale, Lance Felton as Reverend Parris, Noa Friedman as Abigail Williams, and Ryan Sturm as Judge Danforth.
Also returning to the stage are Michael Gilbert as Giles Corey, Randi J. Norman as Tituba/Rebecca Nurse, Cameron Kubly as Cheever/Putnam, and Olivia Carr as Mary Warren. Additional roles will be played by members of ThinkTank’s Young Artists’ Ensemble, including Julianna Spataro, Samantha Bollinger, Ryan Pope, Adeline Richardson, Eve Anton, Grace Grammig, Tavo Perez, and Jadon Milne.
The creative team includes scenic design by Jim Sorensen, light design by Jo Averill-Snell, costume design by Sofia Pickford, sound design and original orchestrations by Jeremy Douglass, and fight choreography by Christopher Marshall.
Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays (both matinee and evening), and Sundays (matinee only). There will be a “sensory friendly” matinee performance on Saturday, Sept. 30, and an added Monday “industry night” performance on Monday, Oct. 9. Tickets to most performances are “choose your price,” ranging from the $60 “true ticket” to a limited number of $12 “theatre lover tickets.” Guests are encouraged to pay the admission that fits best with their budget.
This production is the third collaboration between Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre. The two companies previously collaborated on acclaimed productions of “The Giver” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in 2021.
“We are thrilled to be working with TampaRep on this production,” said Guy. “Pooling our resources allows us to bring some of the best artists in the Tampa area together, along with providing exciting opportunities for some of the rising stars in the ThinkTank Young Artists’ Ensemble.”
As the director of The Crucible, Guy is focusing on making the piece accessible and relevant to today’s world. “I want to honor the beauty of the language on the page and the time in which our story is set, while also bringing a more modern, meta, Bretchian feel to this production, so the audience can better sense themselves in each character,” Guy said.
“We are excited to partner with ThinkTank Theatre again to bring this thrilling and monumental play to Tampa audiences,” said Emilia Sargent, Tampa Repertory Theatre artistic director. “‘The Crucible’ is a timely reminder of the dangers of intolerance and the power of fear. We hope that this production will spark important conversations about these issues.”
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tamparep.org or www.thinktanktheatre.org, or call the 813-556-8737.