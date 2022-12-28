LARGO — The Kingston Trio will perform Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
All three current members — including Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward — have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group. Marvin is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Gorelangton, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Woodward, who has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove.
Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture — and the top of the music charts. They’ll perform such timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.”
Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.
“It was Nick Reynolds’ and my fondest hope that these great musicians would carry on the trio musical legacy,” said original Kingston Trio member Bob Shane, who along with the late Dave Guard and the late Nick Reynolds formed the original trio.
“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” said Marvin in a press release announcing the current tour.
The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era’s pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of “Tom Dooley,” which sold over three million copies as a single.
The trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot. Four of the group’s LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard’s cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a No. 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most No. 1 albums, most consecutive No. 1 albums, and most Top 10 albums.
For more information on The Kingston Trio, visit www.officialkingstontrio.org.