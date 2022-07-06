A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe
Director: Taika Waititi
Rated: PG-13
In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they venture out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
The film will be released July 8 as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Talia Ryder, Jordan Fisher, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, and Jennifer Robertson
Director: Michael Lewen
Not rated
After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search for answers — should they stay together or say goodbye forever?
The film is set to be released July 6 by Netflix.
‘Fire of Love’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Sara Dosa
Rated: PG
From National Geographic Documentary Films comes the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived — capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.
The film is scheduled to be released July 6 by National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon.
‘The Sea Beast’
Genre: Computer-animated adventure
Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke
Director: Chris Williams
Rated: PG
In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland (Karl Urban). But when young Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.
The film will debut July 8 on Netflix.
‘Take the Night’
Genre: Crime and drama
Cast: Seth McTigue, Roy Huang, Brennan Keel Cook, Sam Li, Shomari Love, and Antonio Aaron
Director: Seth McTigue
Rated:
When a resentful brother organizes a prank kidnapping, he unwittingly hires career criminals who have plans of their own.
The film is scheduled to be released July 8 in theaters and on demand through Saban.
‘Both Sides of the Blade’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin and Hana Magimel
Director: Claire Denis
Not rated
Juliette Binoche is Sara, a woman whose life spirals out of control when she becomes involved in a passionate love triangle.
The film is scheduled to be released July 8 though IFC Films.
‘Black Bird’
Genre: Crime drama
Cast: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Ray Liotta
Director: Michaël R. Roskam
When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.
The series is set to premiere July 8 on Apple TV+.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.